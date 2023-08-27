Deadly crash in Washington County

TechCrunch

Qase, an Austin-based platform for managing software quality assurance testing and reporting, today announced that it raised $7.2 million in a Series A round led by Chrome Capital with participation from FinSight Ventures and S16VC. Nikita Fedorov, the CEO and founder, says that the proceeds will be put mostly toward product development, including a plug-ins marketplace, and expanding Qase's 33-person workforce to 50 by the end of the year. "This expansion will enable us to accelerate our R&D and better serve our increasing user base," Fedorov told TechCrunch in an email interview.