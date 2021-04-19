‘Deadly as cyanide’: OxyContin pills laced with fentanyl killing Kansas City teens

The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
·3 min read

Police are sounding the alarm that OxyContin pills laced with fentanyl have killed several teenagers in the Northland and Independence and caused overdoses throughout the area.

This isn’t about busting teens for messing around with drugs. This is a public health warning. Police said they are trying to get these counterfeit pills off the street before the death toll climbs to crisis proportions.

So talk to your children about it, because this is serious stuff.

“It’s pretty scary,” said John Syme, spokesman for the Independence Police Department, which is investigating the recent deaths of two teens who police say ingested these deadly pills.

In February, Kansas City police were investigating several overdoses and deaths from overdose at schools in the city’s Northland.

“While the drugs have spread throughout the metro area,” police said in a statement, “the most overdoses have occurred among teenagers in the Northland. Some have survived and some haven’t.”

Police are seeing an alarming rise in fentanyl overdoses across the metro from Grain Valley to St. Joseph, where this month police have dealt with several deaths and more than 65 overdoses they believe could be related to the pills. Buchanan County health officials reported 110 overdoses since the first of the year.

The Park Hill School District sent a warning to parents. “If you come across any of these pills, use caution and wear gloves before touching them. Your skin can absorb this dangerous drug,” the notice said. “If you hear students talking about fentanyl or its nicknames; Dance Fever, Friend, Goodfellas, Jackpot, Murder 8, or Tango & Cash, please contact law enforcement or your school’s resource officer.”

Kansas City police warned parents to watch for small blue pills stamped with “M” and “30.” They look like an OxyContin pill only they are laced with fentanyl, a drug that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

“Kids will be kids and they are going to try stuff,” said Dan Cummings, Jackson County Drug Task Force officer-in-charge. “But we’ve got kids, good kids, buying these pills because they think they’re prescription medications and that means they’re safe. What they don’t realize is they might be getting what is literally a poison pill.”

Cummings said police believe drug dealers have mixed a variety of illicit drugs with the less expensive but highly potent fentanyl as a way to produce a larger quantity of more expensive drugs.

The two drugs are often not mixed well and so some of the counterfeit pills pressed from the mixture end up with a higher concentration of fentanyl than others.

For the dealers, Cummings said, it’s about making as much money as possible and “there’s no quality control. They don’t really care. They might not intend to put too much fentanyl in any tablet, but they aren’t being too careful about it either.” The result is that “taking these pills is like playing Russian roulette.”

Jackson County COMBAT Director Vince Ortega said in a statement that “any tablet with a heavy enough concentration of fentanyl in it — and it doesn’t take much — could be every bit as deadly as biting down on a cyanide capsule.”

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 25 years

    Singapore's anti-narcotics agency said on Monday it made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 25 years in a bust last week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws including capital punishment. The Central Narcotics Bureau seized about 23.7 kg (52.25 lb)of cannabis and 16.5 kg of heroin, as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets, it said in a statement. The cannabis haul was the largest since 1996 and the heroin seizure the biggest since 2001.

  • Rape victim’s murder jury foreman was just 18: ‘I’ve grown some humanity since then’

    “A lot of things weren’t included that were pretty fundamental.”

  • Fort Worth police fatally shoot person they say was trying to steal cars on Race Street

    The person died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

  • Alexei Navalny moved to prison hospital after huge outcry during hunger strike

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been transferred to a prison hospital, Russian prison authorities said on Monday, amid growing fears for his life. Several doctors who were able to see his latest blood tests, including Mr Navalny’s personal physician, warned at the weekend that the politician was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels that might lead to heart failure. The doctors showed up at the prison in which Mr Navalny is being kept on Sunday but were not allowed in. Mr Navalny’s allies and family - including his mother, wife and teenage daughter - took to social media over the weekend to plead the Kremlin to let a civilian doctor examine him. Local prison authorities said in a statement on Monday that Mr Navalny’s condition was “satisfactory” and that he had been taken to a hospital ward in another prison. Mr Navalny’s family and team raised the alarm about his health last month when the Kremlin’s most outspoken critic went on hunger strike to protest the prison administration’s refusal to let him see a civilian doctor following pains in his back and legs.

  • The number of children who accidentally ingested THC edibles increased 29 times since 2010: report

    Poison control received 554 calls for accidental ingestion of THC edibles by kids in 2020. There were 19 cases in 2010, The Washington Post reported.

  • Police Confiscated Indianapolis Shooter’s Shotgun Months Before He Bought Rifles Used in Attack

    The former FedEx employee who fatally shot eight workers at a company facility in Indianapolis on Thursday legally purchased two semiautomatic rifles months after police confiscated his shotgun, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Saturday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced the rifles used in the attack and discovered that the shooter purchased them in July and September 2020. IMPD chief Randal Taylor and the FBI confirmed that police confiscated a shotgun from the shooter in March 2020, after the shooter’s mother called police over fears her son would attempt “suicide by cop.” However, Chief Taylor said the fact that the shooter was able to “legally purchase a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun” indicated that no decision was made to activate Indiana’s “red flag” law in this case. Indiana’s red flag law allows the state to prevent a person from purchasing weapons if the person “presents an imminent risk” to himself or others. It is unclear whether a red flag determination was pursued following the March 2020 incident. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by the New York Times. Eight people were killed in the Thursday shooting before the attacker killed himself. The shooter’s family released a statement on Saturday saying they were “devastated” by the attack. “We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of [his] actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed. Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy,” the family said.

  • "Chilling": Minnesota governor denounces alleged police violence against media

    Gov. Tim Walz (D) spoke out Sunday over allegations that journalists covering unrest in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center have endured police violence, telling CBS Minnesota: "Apologies are not enough, it just cannot happen."Why it matters: Since violations of press freedoms came to national attention last year, with reports of journalists being arrested and assaulted while covering anti-racism protests, violent encounters with law enforcement seem to have become the norm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.@GovTimWalz This is hideous and entirely unacceptable. What are you doing to ensure accountability and make sure it doesn't happen again? https://t.co/36iSK5244D— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 18, 2021 Walz told CBS Minnesota, "We all need to recognize the assault on media across the world and even in our country over the last few years is chilling. ... We cannot function as a democracy if they're not there."Driving the news: Media attorney Leita Walker, representing nearly 30 news outlets and government transparency groups, sent Walz and Minnesota law enforcement leaders a letter Saturday outlining allegations of police assaulting and harassing journalists during protests over the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.These include allegations that two New York Times photojournalists were "harassed by officers" and the alleged violent treatment of CNN producer Carolyn Sung, who Walker said was trying to comply with a dispersal order when she was arrested by state troopers.Zoom in: Walker writes that "troopers grabbed Sung by her backpack and threw her to the ground, zip-tying her hands behind her back" while she repeatedly identified herself as a journalists, noting she had shown her credentials.After being zip-tied a trooper allegedly yelled at Sung, who is Asian American, "Do you speak English?""She was patted down and searched by a female officer who put her hands down Sung’s pants and in her bra, fingerprinted, electronically body-scanned, and ordered to strip and put on an orange uniform before attorneys working on her behalf were able to locate her and secure her release, a process that took more than two hours."Excerpt from Walker's letterFreelance photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden, who was covering the demonstrations for the New York Times, told the outlet Sunday police used batons to bang on the windows of the car he was in last Tuesday to "force" him out, allegedly attacking him and his camera."It was definitely scary — I've never been in a situation like that with so many police officers hitting me, hitting my equipment," he said.What they're saying: Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement Saturday that, in accordance with a federal judge's temporary restraining order issued a day earlier, members of the press "are exempted from general dispersal orders.""Following feedback from media, and in light of a recent temporary restraining order ... MSP will not photograph journalists or their credentials," the statement said."In addition, MSP will no longer include messaging at the scene advising media where they can go to safely cover events. "While journalists have been detained and released during enforcement actions after providing credentials, no journalists have been arrested."Minnesota State PatrolOf note: Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was last month acquitted of all charges by a jury following her arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last summer — which observers noted had flown in the face of First Amendment protections.Journalists must be allowed to safely cover protests and civil unrest. I’ve directed our law enforcement partners to make changes that will help ensure journalists do not face barriers to doing their jobs. https://t.co/r4s2VpGp0C— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 18, 2021 Go deeper: For more coverage, sign up for the Axios Twin Cities newsletter.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘I’m a Christian woman of God.’ Texas school board candidate cited after refusing mask.

    A Lake Travis school board candidate was cited for a misdemeanor on April 7 after refusing to wear a mask at a Nordstrom Rack.

  • China might be purging Bill Gates' and Steve Jobs' biographies from 240 million students' reading lists to eliminate 'veneration of the West'

    In the run-up to the Communist Party's centennial, the government ordered schools to pull books "venerating Western ideas" from reading lists.

  • New Zealand says 'uncomfortable' with expanding Five Eyes

    New Zealand said it is "uncomfortable" with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping which also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, recently criticised by China. China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a speech that New Zealand sought a predictable diplomatic relationship. New Zealand will find it necessary to speak out on issues where it does not agree with China, including developments in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, she said in a speech on Monday to the government-funded New Zealand China Council.

  • For South Korea's youngest 'sea women', warming seas mean smaller catches

    Clad in a black wet suit and pink face mask, Jin So-hee's figure cleanly parts the green-blue water until she abruptly dives below the surface, her purple fins disappearing into the deep. When she resurfaces a minute and a half later, her gloved hands grip six or seven sea cucumbers, their spiked backs glistening in the sun. Climate change and environmental pollution have made finding enough sea life to harvest more difficult for Jin, Woo, and other South Korean haenyeo, or "sea women".

  • 'There will be consequences': National security adviser Sullivan warns of US retaliation if Kremlin critic Navalny dies

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan says the U.S. would take action against the Kremlin if its top critic were to die in government custody.

  • Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal join former President Barack Obama to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines

    Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal joined former President Barack Obama on a TV special to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines.

  • A topless woman who shouted 'save the planet' during Prince Philip's funeral was arrested outside Windsor Castle

    The topless woman began shouting and running down the roadway following the minute's silence for Prince Philip, according to a Metro report.

  • The mother of the suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting warned the FBI last year that he might attempt 'suicide by cop'

    The FBI interviewed Brandon Scott Hole in April 2020 after receiving a warning from his mother, according to reports.

  • Madonna calls gun control 'a new vaccination' in passionate Instagram post: 'It will save lives'

    The pop star is speaking out in favor of gun control, and says "police killing innocent children" should "go immediately to jail."

  • Red Tide discovered on Sarasota beaches

    Warning signs have been posted along Sarasota beaches from North Jetty to Longboat Key after monitors found elevated levels of toxic algae known as Red Tide.There have been "reports of respiratory irritation" from beachgoers, per the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota.A fish kill was reported in the area, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.Over the past week, Karenia brevis, a naturally occurring toxic algae known as Red Tide, was detected in 54 samples in Southwest Florida, per FWC.Why it matters: Officials are studying the water in the southern part of Tampa Bay due to the 215 million gallons of polluted water discharged weeks ago into the bay from the old Piney Point phosphate plant holding ponds. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Experts don't believe current conditions were prompted by the Piney Point discharge, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports. Rather, the bloom appears to have emerged from Charlotte and Lee County starting in December, with winds from the south pushing the bloom northward to Sarasota County.What's next: USF researchers are using a computer model that forecasts the path of the wastewater discharged into Tampa Bay from Piney Point as they study how the polluted water is affecting marine ecosystems.If that water meets Red Tide, it could lead to a worse algae bloom.Flashback: The last major Red Tide outbreak lasted from October 2017 to February 2019, killing countless sea creatures — as well as dolphins, sea turtles and manatees.Reading files: The Tampa Bay Times, in a deep dive Sunday, reports that as early as 2008, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was predicting disaster at Piney Point.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Spain to trial mixing COVID vaccines after restricting AstraZeneca shot

    Spain will study the effects of mixing different coronavirus vaccines, government researchers said on Monday, responding to shifting guidelines on the safety of the AstraZeneca's shot. Along with several other European countries, Spain restricted vaccines produced by the Anglo-Swedish drug maker to people over 60 after regulators linked it to a rare form of brain blood clots, mostly in younger women. "After decisions by various European public health authorities to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in under 60 year olds, we are setting out to urgently find scientific evidence to support decision making around possible alternatives," Raquel Yotti, director of the Carlos III Health Institute, told a news conference.

  • Officials: Hunger-striking Navalny to go to prison hospital

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, will be admitted to a hospital in another prison, the Russian state penitentiary service said Monday, after the politician's doctor said he could be near death. The prison service, FSIN, also said that Navalny had agreed to take vitamin therapy, but an ally of the 44-year-old Kremlin critic cast doubt on that and the hospital transfer, saying his lawyers should confirm both. The service said in a statement that Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts located in a penal colony in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Moscow.

  • Betting: Who was the real loser of the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight?

    Minty Bets gives her winners & losers for the week, including the disappointing outcome of the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight, bettors fading the struggling Sacramento Kings, Luka Doncic putting a dagger in the hearts of Grizzlies fans and under bettors, and Stewart Cink defying the odds to win the RBC Heritage title.