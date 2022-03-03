Deadly daylight shooting under investigation in Hartford

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot in broad daylight in Hartford Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The gunfire near 652 Garden St. in the city’s North End sparked a ShotSpotter alert shortly before 2:40 p.m. While officers were on their way, dispatchers received reports of a car that had crashed into a nearby home at 200 Nelson St., police said.

Officers saw that a man in the car had been shot. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. He was identified as Ryan McKain of Garden Street.

Police said they learned that after being shot in the area of 652 Garden St., he got into the car and started driving until he crashed at 200 Nelson St. some 300 feet away.

The police department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with any information that may help detectives is asked to call the Hartford police tip line 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

