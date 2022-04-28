Deadly, destructive Hurricane Ida retired from list of storm names

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
There will never again be another Hurricane Ida.

The World Meteorological Organization hurricane committee has retired Ida from its rotating list of Atlantic storm names because of the death and destruction caused by the Category 4 hurricane in 2021.

Ida killed dozens of people and caused about $75 billion in damage as it ravaged the U.S. last year.

It was the fifth-costliest storm in U.S. history, behind Hurricanes Katrina, Harvey, Maria and Sandy, all of which have been retired.

Imani will instead be used in the future lists of names, which are repeated every six years, unless a storm is so deadly that its name is retired – as in the case of Ida.

Fran Tribe and her dog Dave sit outside a home destroyed by Hurricane Ida in Houma, La., on Aug. 30, 2021.
It’s been a tough five years for the United States with the most powerful hurricanes.

“We had more Category 4 and Category 5 landfalls in the USA from 2017 to 2021 than from 1963 to 2016,” National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham, chair of the international committee, said in a statement.

The committee reuses storm names every six years in lists for the Atlantic and eastern Pacific basins. The nation hit hardest by a storm can request its name be removed because the storm was so deadly or costly that use of the name again would be insensitive.

HURRICANE FORECAST: CSU forecasters predict another active hurricane season with 19 tropical storms, 9 hurricanes

The removal also avoids confusion caused by a future storm having the same name. In 2005, five storm names, including Katrina, were retired, the most for a single season.

This year's Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 – with Alex.

In all, 94 hurricane names have now been retired. When a storm name is retired from the Atlantic's list, member countries of the meteorological organization from that region select a new name. For Atlantic storms, the name can be French, Spanish or English, reflecting the languages of residents of countries that could be hit by a hurricane.

In 1953, the U.S. began using female names for hurricanes; by 1979, male and female names were used. The names alternate between male and female.

There are no Q, U, X, Y or Z names because of the lack of usable names that begin with those letters.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Ida retired from list of hurricane names

