Deadly double shooting investigation underway in Ga. subdivision, authorities say

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting.

Authorities said Sunday officers received reports of a shooting in the area of the Appalachee subdivision on River Run Road.

Deputies confirmed that two people were shot, and one of the victims is dead.

The condition of the second victim has not been released.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims as well as what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

