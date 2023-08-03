Deadly double shooting investigation underway, Hall County sheriff says

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Hall County.

Hall County sheriff officials said on Wednesday evening, deputies received reports of a person shot in a residential area off Roy Parks Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When deputies arrived, they located two people who were shot. One victim was taken to the hospital, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

Investigators are still in the process of questioning witnesses, according to officials.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: