Deadly downtown Augusta shooting was a 'targeted attack,' according to Sheriff Roundtree

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree addresses the media at a press conference in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in Augusta, Ga., on Monday, May 15, 2023. Sheriff Roundtree spoke about the shooting over the weekend at the intersection of East Boundary and Sand Bar Ferry Road that left two dead and four injured.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office on Monday called the mass shooting in Augusta over the weekend a "targeted attack" and an act of retaliation for an incident that occurred in Florida.

The shooting, which killed two men and injured four others, occurred at 6:35 p.m. Saturday outside Olde Town at Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary Street.

In a press conference Monday, Sheriff Richard Roundtree said the shooting involved members of the Outcast Motorcycle Club, based in Augusta, and an out-of-town motorcycle club called Thug Rider.

Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, Georgia, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Florida, were shot at least once and died at the scene, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office. Four others were injured and transported to the hospital. More than 100 empty shell casings were found on site.

One of the people injured has been released from the hospital and was transported to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on murder charges. The others injured will be charged when they are released from the hospital, according to authorities.

Empty shell casings sit on the ground outside the Outcast motorcycle club headquarters on East Boundary and Sand Bar Ferry Road in Augusta, Ga., on Monday, May 15, 2023. A shooting at the intersection over the weekend left two dead and four injured.

Roundtree explained that the retaliation was in response to a previous incident between the groups in Florida. He declined to give any further details on what happened in Florida.

Several suspects were arrested and transported to Charles B. Webster Detention Center for the charge of murder and aggravated assault including:

Larry Ross, 44, Hephzibah – Thug Rider Member

McKayla Rickett, 26, Kingsland, Georgia - Thug Rider Member

Matthew Willis, 28, St. Marys, Georgia - Thug Rider Member

Jessica Sapp, 30, Kingsland, Georgia - Thug Rider Member

Cory Sapp, 30, Kingsland, Georgia - Thug Rider Member

Freddie Crosson, 39, St. Marys, Georgia - Thug Rider Member

Tysen Harper, 38, Lumberton, North Carolina - Outcast Club Member

Larry Sutton, 42, Fayetteville, North Carolina - Outcast Club Member

James Bryant, 31, Fayetteville, North Carolina - Outcast Club Member

Kenneth Taylor, 43, Boynton Beach, Florida – Outcast Club Member

The sheriff also confirmed unofficial reports of a first responder hitting one of the bodies with his vehicle. Roundtree said fire personnel was clearing the area so emergency vehicles could get in and he did not see the body and struck it. The incident was documented as a traffic incident. The body had already been recorded as deceased.

Outcast MC's history of violence in Augusta

The Outcast Motorcycle Club is connected to a 2020 murder cold case in Columbia County, according to authorities.

On Sept. 2, 2020, Richmond County deputies responded to IKONZ Sportsbar & Grill on North Leg Road for shots fired, according to previous reporting.

When deputies arrived, they found Victor Banks, the local Outcast MC president and active duty soldier stationed at Fort Gordon, dead at the scene.

Banks was at IKONZ with other members of Outcast, along with other motorcycle clubs in the area, for a memorial for a club member who died in a crash, according to authorities. Investigators learned that at least one set of motorcycle vests were stolen days prior to the shooting.

The case remains cold and the stolen jacket was never located, according to authorities.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Downtown Augusta shooting targeted attack, revenge of Thug Rider club