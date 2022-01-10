Deadly Drive-Thru Shooting; Testing Shortage | SoCal In Brief

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, NorCal residents should know that Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the California National Guard to support community testing sites as the state experiences a testing shortage amid a dire surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.



From a drive-thru Taco Bell employee who was shot to death after an argument over a counterfeit bill to a small plane that crashed on train tracks in Los Angeles. — here are a few of the stories you missed over the weekend.

An employee working in the drive-thru window was shot after an apparent argument over a counterfeit bill, police said.

A pilot was hospitalized after an airplane reportedly crashed in Pacoima, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of L.A.

One person was killed and 10 others were displaced during a second-alarm fire Sunday morning in Imperial Beach, officials said.

Rory Angelotta, who went missing on Christmas Day, was found outside a ski resort in Northern California.

The Governor's proposed budget also calls for new legislation to put supplemental paid sick leave policies in place.

Relatives said he died peacefully, "in the loving embrace of family."

Police Sunday sought the public's help in locating a vehicle driven by an attempted murder suspect who was able to elude authorities.

Alicia Monson and Shadrack Kipchirchir were the women's and men's winners at the USATF Cross Country Championships Saturday.

A motorist in his 20s was killed Sunday morning when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree in Torrey Pines.

The number of those patients in intensive care was 134 Saturday, up from 126 the previous day.

Bergman, who co-wrote Barbra Streisand's classic 1973 song, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1980.

A public viewing was held Saturday for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, who was struck and killed by a stray bullet.

The county has seen the highest number of cases reported in one week since the beginning of the pandemic.

The last time hospitalizations reached that level was mid-February of last year, during a post-holiday winter surge of infections.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in San Diego have also more than doubled in the past 30 days.

Some mountain lions in the Southland have displayed physical signs of inbreeding, like deformed tails or testicular defects.



Starting Saturday, restrictions on some outdoor activity within the 660,000-acre San Bernardino National Forest will be relaxed.

Runners will take off Saturday in Riverside's annual "Citrus Run," featuring a 13-mile "half marathon," as well as 10K and 5K competitions.

Ruth Ann Moriarty, considered the matriarch of one of Orange County's most prominent families, has died at the age of 99.

A body was found burned on top of a pallet near a freeway connector road in Long Beach Saturday morning, authorities said.





























This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch