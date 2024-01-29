A deadly drone mix-up?

Did a mix-up allow a deadly drone attack? Russian skater Kamila Valieva was banned from the Olympics over doping. And if you're ready to file your taxes, you can start now.

Mistake allowed drone to hit US base, officials say

A mix-up at a U.S. base in Jordan may have allowed an exploding drone to elude defenses, killing three soldiers and injuring at least 40 early Sunday in an attack American and NATO officials are blaming on Iran. The hostile drone apparently was mistaken for a U.S. drone that was in the area at the same time, letting it get through and detonate, according to initial assessments cited Monday by two U.S. officials who spoke to USA TODAY. Top U.S. and NATO officials dismissed Iran's assertion that it had no role in the deadly assault, which threatened to fuel the expansion of the Israeli-Hamas war. 👉 Everything we know about the strike.

Inside the Tower 22 base: Jordan attack was the third in 6 months.

A look at the dangers faced by the U.S.'s far-flung boots on the ground.

Russian skater banned four years for doping

Ending a protracted international sports drama that has dragged on for nearly two years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday morning banned Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva for four years and said her 2022 Olympic results were disqualified.

What happens next? The International Skating Union, the worldwide governing body for figure skating, will now decide the results of the 2022 Olympic team figure skating competition. If Valieva's results are disallowed, the ISU is likely to move the United States up to the gold medal, followed by Japan with silver and fourth-place finisher Canada moving up to win the bronze. ⛸️ What to know about the decision.

Russian skater Kamila Valieva was banned four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Real quick

Amazon Prime Video now has ads

I discovered that this morning when I suddenly was faced with the decision to add an additional monthly charge to my account. On Monday, Amazon's streaming service started serving its customers ads during their favorite TV shows and movies, whether they want them or not. To get rid of the commercials, you'll have to subscribe to a more expensive tier, costing an additional $2.99 per month (on top of the current $14.99 a month, or $139 annually). The company promises to have “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” without being specific. But some ads are more than no ads. 📺 What to know.

Tax season begins

Ready or not, it's tax season. The IRS began accepting 2023 returns Monday, setting off a race against the clock to file yours by April 15. That means you have a dozen Mondays, including this one, to get your taxes in. But you might not have everything you need just yet – most employers have until Jan. 31 to mail W-2 forms, which spell out your yearly earnings. But if you're ready to file, you have every reason to get your taxes in early if you can. 💰 Here's what to know.

A break from the news

