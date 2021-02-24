Deadly drug conconction found in Pelham

Feb. 24—PELHAM — Pelham police are warning the public of a possible deadly mixture of fentanyl found in town during a narcotics investigation.

The drugs in question were sold in Pelham by a man from Lawrence, according to police. Once seized, the drugs were sent to the New Hampshire State Lab for analysis and later confirmed to be fentanyl mixed with other drugs.

Police explained that the narcotics were found to be a dangerous mixture of fentanyl, tramadol, heroin, and xylazine.

Xylazine is used by veterinarians for sedation, anesthesia, muscle relaxation, and analgesia in animals such as horses, cattle, and other non-human mammals.

Pelham police say they have not responded to any overdose deaths directly related to this mixture, however, they want the public to be aware that it is circulating.

The public is encouraged to contact Pelham police about any local drug activity.

This particular investigation has been transferred to the United States Attorney's Office, District of New Hampshire, where the seller has been indicted on federal drug charges.

The Pelham Police Department is one of the state's few departments with a designated Drug Treatment and Prevention Officer, or DTPO.

Anyone residing in Pelham that is struggling with alcohol or drug addiction is encouraged to reach out to Pelham's DTPO Bruce Vieira at 603-635-2411 or bvieira@pelhampolice.com.