Deadly duo behind Long Island woman's decapitation allegedly prayed to an 'alligator god' before arrest: doc

Stephanie Nolasco
·7 min read

Major Scott Champagne of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was determined to learn the identity of the severed head that was found in the Everglades.

It was 2007 when officials made the gruesome discovery in a canal along Alligator Alley. It wouldn’t be until more than a decade later when investigators learned what really happened to the victim.

The case is being explored in the Oxygen docuseries "Florida Man Murders," which focuses on bizarre, horrific crimes in the Sunshine State. It features interviews with investigators, as well as loved ones.

Champagne told Fox News that while the Everglades is a popular tourist attraction, it has become a notable dumping ground.

CANADIAN SERIAL KILLER BRUCE MCARTHUR USED LANDSCAPE PLANTERS AS A GRAVEYARD TO BURY HUMAN REMAINS: DOC

"Anyone in Florida knows that the Everglades is a very harsh environment," said Champagne. "I’ve often said before that the Everglades holds several secrets. It’s not unusual for us to work homicide investigations that ultimately end up in the Everglades."

Florida has had its share of notorious murderers. Ted Bundy’s crime spree came to an end in 1989 when he met the state’s electric chair, nicknamed "old sparky," at age 42. Aileen Wuornos, who killed six men along central Florida highways while working as a prostitute, became the 10th woman executed in the United States in 2002 at age 46.

Still, Champagne didn’t believe the decapitation was the work of a serial killer.

‘DEATH HOUSE LANDLADY’ DOROTHEA PUENTE POSSESSED ‘A BLACK HEART,’ WELCOMED HER VICTIMS ‘IN A LOVING WAY’: DOC

"We always hold that in the back of our minds, but this particular case didn’t necessarily stand out with regards to serial killers," he explained. "The focus was more-so on being able to identify the victim at the time. … It just wasn’t our first thought. Our focus was trying to identify the victim and move forward from there."

Investigators had a few clues. Alligators are frequently found in the area, but the head had no bite marks, the Sun-Sentinel reported. According to the outlet, the bloodied plastic shopping bag that once held the head was still at the scene. It came from Waldbaum’s, a supermarket chain located only in New York. Police then took their search up north.

The outlet noted that more than three months passed from the discovery to the identification of the remains.

UNDERCOVER COP RECALLS HOW SHE GOT AN OHIO MAN TO REVEAL HIS WIFE’S MURDER IN DOC: ‘THERE’S EVIL EVERYWHERE’

"It was huge," said Champagne. "Any homicide investigator will tell you that one of the first things is knowing your victim, understanding the victim. In a majority of homicide investigations, the victim had known their assailant. It’s not unusual. So for us to be able to finally identify the victim months later allowed us to get the ball rolling on the investigation. We went full steam ahead at that point."

In April 2007, Lorraine Hatzakorzian of Mastic, New York, disappeared. The 41-year-old’s mother told authorities she had seen her daughter leave New York with two men. The missing woman picked up a money order on April 16 from a Waldbaum’s on Long Island, police said.

Investigators said they zeroed in on Paul Bryan Trucchio and Robert Mackey, who lived together in Port Orange, Florida, after a roommate alleged they bragged about murdering a woman and dumping her body parts, the New York Daily News reported. A Suffolk County police report stated Hatzakorzian was last seen leaving her home in the company of Trucchio and Mackey.

TOM ARNOLD’S SISTER LORI DETAILS HOW SHE BECAME THE ‘QUEEN OF METH’ IN DOC: I NEEDED 'TO FEEL ALIVE'

According to the outlet, Douglas Stein told police that Trucchio, 33, and Mackey, 39, had taken a New York license plate off a blue pickup truck registered to Hatzakorzian. Stein also told authorities he recalled seeing the pair cleaning the truck with bleach and muriatic acid.

A background check found that Trucchio and Mackey had been stopped in Hatazkorzian’s 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup on May 1 for traffic citations.

The outlet also noted that Trucchio and Mackey were in the Volusia County jail on unrelated charges at the time. An unidentified inmate claimed to authorities that the men provided him details of the crime, including specifics that weren’t released to the press that also matched the evidence.

CASEY ANTHONY’S CELLMATE, PRISON GUARD RECALL HER DISTURBING REACTION TO CAYLEE’S REMAINS BEING FOUND: DOC

In the documentary, Hatzakorzian’s grieving family credited Champagne and the investigation team for working tirelessly over the years.

"Investigators will often say that we speak for those who can’t speak for themselves," said Champagne. "We become the victim’s voice. I spent a lot of time with Lori’s family over the course of this investigation, which lasted several years. Some of those conversations were intelligence-gathering for the investigators. Other parts of those conversations were reassurance to the family that we would get the job done."

But the case only got stranger. The documentary revealed that witnesses testified that both Trucchio and Mackey allegedly prayed to an "alligator god," or a small statue outside a Port Orange motel where they were staying at the time. The witnesses alleged that the men hoped evidence would be consumed by nearby alligators as they rubbed the sculpture’s head, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

FORMER PRISON WORKER FLIRTED WITH INMATES BEFORE HELPING TWO KILLERS ESCAPE, DOC SAYS: 'IT WAS A FANTASY'

Champagne described Trucchio and Mackey as "stone-cold killers."

"The final hours of Lori’s life were violent," he said. "This was a violent, heinous act committed against her. In circumstances like this, you want to say that the victim didn’t suffer. But I’m not sure this is the case with this particular investigation based on what we know. The suspects, in this case, had more than enough opportunity [to stop] and they failed to do so. Instead, they took it a step further and dismembered her."

In 2007, Trucchio and Mackey were charged with grand theft and first-degree murder. In 2013, Mackey was sentenced to 30 years in prison, the Sun-Sentinel reported. According to the outlet, a Broward jury determined that Mackey may not have been involved in Hatzakorzian’s murder, but he did help Trucchio cover up the crime for months. Mackey was convicted of accessory after the fact.

CHRIS WATTS 'WOULD DAYDREAM' ABOUT KILLING SHANANN WATTS BEFORE HORRIFIC MURDERS, PRISON PEN-PAL CLAIMS IN DOC

A year earlier, Trucchio was also sentenced to 30 years after pleading no contest to second-degree murder.

Both men have maintained their innocence.

It is believed that Hatzakorzian had a disagreement with the men. It appeared that she was bound, beaten unconscious and dismembered. The suspects allegedly disposed of her body parts as they made their way to Florida.

JODI ARIAS’ FORMER CELLMATE SAYS CONVICTED MURDERER IS ‘A FLIRT’ WITH ‘A LOT OF HATE’: DOC

"They were familiar with each other," said Champagne. "They were associates, whether it be through hanging out or that there was some indication that maybe Lori had assisted them on a few jobs related to [Mackey’s] tree trimming business. There were also some implications that there may have been some involvement between her and Paul Trucchio, but of course, that has never been confirmed."

"This whole incident was initiated because Robert Mackey wanted to travel down to Florida to visit his ailing mother at the time," he continued. "So they had every intention of coming down to Florida prior to the murder. It was Lori’s hesitation or reservation about going to Florida with them utilizing her truck that caused the violent act and ultimately her murder. She was ultimately murdered and dismembered in an effort to cover up the initial assault."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The documentary revealed that at one point, Champagne attempted to speak with Trucchio to find out where the rest of Hatzakorzian’s remains could be found. However, the interaction only lasted about 10 minutes.

"Trucchio played many games," said Champagne.

The case still raises questions decades later. However, Champagne hopes the documentary will show viewers how determined homicide investigators are to ensure justice is served, no matter how long it takes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This case is now going on 14 years," said Champagne. "I still remain committed to returning Lori’s remains to her family to give them some level of closure. Even though we gave them a little bit of closure, I still remain committed to returning the rest of Lori home back to Long Island. I’d like to be optimistic that that could happen one day, but that really falls upon those responsible for her murder. And they are Paul Trucchio and Robert Mackey."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Family rescued after being stranded on island near St. Helena during Tropical Storm Elsa

    “We were very happy that we got them out before the worst,” one official said. The family, visiting from West Virginia, were stuck on Otter Island with Elsa fast approaching.

  • Extremist attack in Somalia’s capital kills at least 9

    A large explosion in Somalia’s capital killed at least nine people and injured eight others, a health official said Saturday. Dr. Mohamed Nur at the Medina Hospital told reporters that the toll reflected only the dead and wounded who were taken to the facility in Mogadishu where he works. A Somali police spokesman said Mogadishu's police commissioner, Col. Farhan Mohamud Qaroleh, was the target of the attack but he was safe.

  • China widens clampdown on overseas listings with pre-IPO review of firms with large user data

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's cyberspace regulator said on Saturday any company with data for more than 1 million users must undergo a security review before listing its shares overseas, broadening a clampdown on its large "platform economy". The security review will put a focus on risks of data being affected, controlled or manipulated by foreign governments after overseas listings, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said, posting the proposed rules on its website. China's cyberspace regulators are imposing tighter restrictions on data collection and data storage.

  • Police admit biracial teen who was tased and locked up for ten days for visiting his girlfriend did nothing wrong

    ‘For some reason, you think you can do exactly what you want to do, and you can’t.’ says police officer in video footage of arrest

  • Dad's girlfriend charged with capital murder in death of boy found at Texas hotel

    Theresa Balboa is accused of killing 5-year-old Samuel Olson. The boy's body may have been kept in a storage unit for weeks.

  • Texas lawmakers to consider sweeping voting restrictions

    Texas lawmakers will consider new voting restrictions on Saturday as part of a special legislative session called by Republican Governor Greg Abbott after Democrats blocked earlier versions of the legislation in a dramatic walkout. Republican state senators introduced their latest version of the bill, now known as SB 1, on Thursday, sparking outcry from Democrats and voter advocates who said it was being rushed through the legislative process to avoid public scrutiny. Lawmakers will consider SB 1 and its House counterpart in committee hearings early on Saturday.

  • This Texas family overcame hardship to buy a new home, but builder rips up the contract

    “It feels like they ripped the rug out from under our feet.” - Gabriela Lopez, whose contract for a new home was canceled.

  • Breastfeeding mom freaks out when she starts leaking during TV theme song: ‘What is happening’

    "Ok, the weirdest thing just happened to me..."

  • Woman accused of racism, punching 6-year-old Asian boy in the neck in Las Vegas

    A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • Victims in Golf Course Triple-Murder Were Bound With Tape, Police Say

    Cobb County Jail/GoFundMeTwo of the victims of a triple homicide at an Atlanta-area golf course over the July 4 weekend were found bound with tape, according to an arrest warrant. Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, had their hands, legs, and mouths bound when police found their bodies in the bed of a pickup truck parked near the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, last Saturday. The body of 46-year-old golf pro Gene Siller was also found near the truck. Police have

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California

    The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

  • 12-year-old boy defending mother fatally shoots armed home intruder

    A 12-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot an armed intruder who was threatening his mother inside their home, local authorities said.

  • Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

    Authorities say a Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police. (July 8)

  • Dramatic Police Video Shows Moment A 6-Year-Old Child Was Rescued From A Kidnapper In Kentucky

    Dramatic video released by authorities in Kentucky shows the moment that a police officer rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped while riding her bike in Louisville last week. Robby Wildt, 40, was driving near Valley Station Road in Louisville when he allegedly took the 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike, according to an arrest citation viewed by local station WDRB. Witnesses said that they watched the abduction take place and called the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, wh

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer Claims He Opened Fire At BLM Protest Because Victim Was Convicted Sex Offender

    A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators and wounding another at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer, claimed this week that he'd gunned down one victim because he was a sex offender. According to a motion filed in court Thursday, Rittenhouse’s legal team is arguing that the teen opened fire on Jospeh Rosenbaum in Kenosha because the man wasn’t legally able to own his own gun, due to his criminal history. “As a convicted felon and sex offende

  • South Dakota AG Claims His Crash Victim Wanted to Die

    Andrew Harrer/GettySIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is claiming the man he ran over and killed—allegedly while scrolling through his phone on highway at night—wanted to die.In court documents filed Friday, the state’s top lawman claimed victim Joe Boever was depressed and suicidal and may have thrown himself in front of his car as he drove home from a Republican function on Sept. 12.Ravnsborg’s lawyer, Timothy J. Rensch, is seeking a court order that would

  • Baltimore Cop Stashed 15-Year-Old Stepson’s Body in Wall: Prosecutor

    GettyA Baltimore police officer is facing charges after prosecutors say the body of his teenage stepson was found “secreted” in a wall in his home and he tried to steal a fellow officer’s gun as authorities made the grisly discovery.The chaotic chain of events kicked off on Tuesday, when prosecutors say Anne Arundel County police officers went to the home of Baltimore police officer Eric G. Banks Jr. to inquire about the whereabouts of his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones. After first claiming t

  • A Man Will Serve 5 Years In Prison For A Hate Crime Attack On A Black Teen With A Bike Lock

    Lee Mouat, 43, pleaded guilty to attacking a Black teen in the face with a bike lock, knocking out several of his teeth, while yelling racial slurs.View Entire Post ›

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.