Deadly El Paso DWI rash continues, task force makes 15 arrests

A DWI Task Force made up of El Paso police officers and Texas state troopers arrested 15 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in El Paso over the weekend, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

"The goal was to remove dangerous, intoxicated drivers from El Paso roads," Texas DPS said in a news release.

Those arrested were men and women ranging in age from 20 to 57 years old. The DWI Task Force arrested 15 people on drunken-driving related charges and issued 47 citations and 125 warnings on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10, Texas DPS reported.

One of the drivers arrested was Nadean Lily Lopez, 22, who faces an intoxicated manslaughter charge after smashing her car into the back of another car stopped at a red light on southbound Dyer Street at Tetons Drive in Northeast El Paso.

Police said that John Cryan, 50, a Northeast El Paso resident, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday next to Sunrise Village shopping center.

Deadly DWI rash hits El Paso area

The arrests by the DWI Task Force took place amid a rash of deadly drunken-driving related crashes in the El Paso area.

The latest fatality was announced on Wednesday, Feb. 14, when El Paso police officials said that a driver, Claudia Escobar, 47, of the Lower Valley, died at a hospital this week after she crashed into the back of two cars stopped at red light on the night of Feb. 4 at the intersection of Zaragoza Road and Sunfire Boulevard in the far East Side. Alcohol use by Escobar is suspected of being a factor in the crash, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Three teenagers are among the victims killed in recent crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated.

Horizon High School student Miguel Angel Romero, 17, was fatally struck on Feb. 7 on a crosswalk in Horizon City. Jesus Manuel Ceniceros, 19, was a passenger in a car that crashed into rock wall in the Lower Valley on Jan. 27.

Parkland High School student Anahi Karla Leanos, who was a day away from her 18th birthday, was killed on Jan. 5 when a truck hit her car after it broke down on the emergency lane of the César Chávez Border Highway.

There have been nine traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year, compared with 12 at this time last year, according to Police Department figures.

