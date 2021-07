Reuters Videos

At least 42 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing as swollen rivers caused by record rainfall across western Europe swept through towns and villages, leaving cars upended, houses destroyed and people stranded on rooftops."I tell those affected: we will not leave you alone in those difficult and scary times," Merkel said during the news conference at the White House alongside Biden, who expressed his condolences to the victims. "We will also help with reconstruction."In Washington for a farewell visit before she steps down following a federal election in September, Merkel said weather extremes were becoming more frequent which required action to counter global warming.