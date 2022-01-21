Deadly explosion flattens village in western Ghana
More than a dozen people were killed when a truck carrying explosives crashed in western Ghana. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports.
More than a dozen people were killed when a truck carrying explosives crashed in western Ghana. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports.
IDW is losing the publishing licenses to G.I. Joe and Transformers, the San Diego-based comic book publisher has announced. The moves comes in the wake of The Hollywood Reporter reporting in December that Skybound, the imprint run by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, was in talks to pick up the license from Hasbro, the Rhode […]
“He’s baaaack,” the 49ers tweeted with video of Nick Bosa. The team announced that the defensive end has cleared concussion protocol and will play Saturday against the Packers. Bosa was listed as questionable on Thursday’s status report, but coach Kyle Shanahan said it was “looking good” for Bosa to play after a full practice. Bosa, [more]
The only real “ETH Killer” might end up being Ethereum 2.0, according to analysts for the U.S. exchange Coinbase.
Our Tesla Model 3's climate could stay at 65 degrees for almost two days, losing about 2.2 percent charge per hour, and just a few hours less than a gas car.
Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has joined Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in pushing for statewide units to enforce voting laws. What could go wrong?
Mason Rudolph sounds like he's ready to be the Steelers starting quarterback next season.
Reuters/Arnd WiegmannTheatrical rock superstar Meat Loaf, whose Bat Out of Hell is one of the bestselling albums of all time, has died at the age of 74. Reports say the singer and actor had recently fallen sick with COVID-19.In an emotional statement posted to Facebook early Friday, the performer’s family said he was with his wife when he died and had said his final goodbyes to his two daughters in the past 24 hours. The star sold 100 million albums in his five-decade career and starred in movie
Rest in peace, rockstar.
Moab PoliceBrian Laundrie scrawled messages in a notebook admitting that he killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito, the FBI said in a statement Friday as they announced that their investigation into the couple’s deaths was now closed. The notebook was found alongside Laundrie’s remains in a wooded area in Florida in October, weeks after police say he killed Petito while they were traveling the country in a van.“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and he
The Keeping Up the Kardashians alum posted a series of images of herself only wearing a bikini, fuzzy boots and sunglasses during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday
A neighbour made the grim discovery after peering through his window.
Dakota Johnson made an appearance on 'The Late Late Show' last night, wearing a red Magda Butrym mini dress so short that Johnson was a little worried. James Corden noticed and offered his jacket to Johnson on camera in a slightly awkward exchange.
The House committee probing the Capitol riot has obtained a document from the Trump White House titled "Remarks on National Healing," per Politico.
Ellis was subpoenaed on Tuesday, along with the former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.
I have been advised that I should amend my previous characterization of the Lakers' finding a Westbrook trade from outright impossible to extremely unlikely. There is at least one team out there that would take him, league sources say, if the ...
ABCOn Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel gleefully ran down the significant legal problems facing former President Donald Trump during his monologue.“The legal woes for Trump are piling up,” said Kimmel. “The attorney general in New York says she has evidence that the Trump Organization engaged in a pattern of deception, and today we learned that the DA in Fulton County, Georgia, has requested a special grand jury to look into his post-election shenanigans there. On top of that, the Supreme Court clea
If successful, a civil action for fraud under New York law could expose Trump to millions of dollars in damages and even dissolution of his business.
A wall of water 60 feet high could hit some coastal areas of Washington state.
The Bruins were pretty upset with Garnet Hathaway's hit on Brad Marchand during Thursday's game. Here's what Bruce Cassidy and David Pastrnak had to say about it.
When the couple met a therapy dog in training, they thought their own pup may be suspicious when they got home