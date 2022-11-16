After the deadly explosion in Poland, people are asking: What is Article 5 of NATO?

A blast in eastern Poland rattled the international community this week, as many world leaders were gathered to meet at the G20 summit. The explosion, which both NATO and Poland now say was likely unintentional, hit a grain silo in the border town of Przewodow the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 15.

News of the explosion, which coincided with a Russian missile attack across Ukraine, quickly stirred up fears that the conflict was widening in scope. Despite initial suspicion that the missile that crossed Polish borders was of Russian origin, President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that early findings suggest it was in fact a Ukrainian air defense missile, which entered the country by mistake.

Despite the incident not being an intentional attack, it comes at a time when the international community is on edge about expansion of the war, raising questions around what it would have looked like were a different conclusion to be drawn. Here's what you need to know about the fine print of global conflict.

Live Ukraine updates: Missile strike likely not an assault on Poland, US and NATO say

G20 Updates: Missile strike in Poland dominates meeting between Biden and UK Prime Minister Sunak

What is Article 5 of NATO?

Article 5 of NATO ensures a collective defense, laying out the organization's promise to defend one another against attack. The article essentially states that an attack against one member country signifies an attack against all member countries.

“If such an armed attack occurs, each of them,” Article 5 reads, “will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.”

This particular part of the organization's structure came into conversation after the explosion in Poland, as it is a member country, and a true attack would, if this Article were followed, possibly constitute the beginning of a major global conflict.

Story continues

Article 5 calls for member states to take action “it deems necessary, including the use of armed force.” In other words, it authorizes military force, but doesn’t mandate it.

The article has been invoked only once before, after the Sept. 1, 2001 attacks. NATO invoked Article 5 to coordinate efforts to assist the United States in securing its airspace after the attacks and assisted U.S. President George W. Bush’s subsequent global war on terror.

What is Article 4 of NATO?

Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty allows for a member state to bring up for discussion within the North Atlantic Council any issue they deem to be of concern, especially with respect to the security of a member state.

What does NATO stand for?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It is a collective of member states aimed at securing a shared political and military security through their alliance with one another.

Is Poland a member of NATO?

Yes.

Poland became a member of NATO in 1999. Other members nations include:

Albania

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

What is NATO?

NATO is a transatlantic military alliance that was founded in 1949 by 12 North American and European nations. The post-World War II alliance formed as a bulwark to the Soviet Union, which had taken on satellite states in Eastern Europe and forming what was known as the Eastern Bloc. NATO’s stated purpose is to maintain security for its members.

NATO expanded over the years to 30 member states. It has expanded eastward in Europe, with many former Soviet republics joining the alliance.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin has long held that NATO's eastward expansion is a threat to Russia’s security. In the run-up to his invasion of Ukraine, he demanded that Ukraine never join NATO.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is article 5 of NATO? The organization's founding treaty explained