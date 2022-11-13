Deadly explosion on popular Istanbul street leaves six dead, dozens wounded

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
An explosion rocked Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Nov. 13, 2022.
Six people were killed and dozens wounded after a bomb exploded on a popular tourist destination in Istanbul on Sunday.

Footage from the scene on Istiklal Avenue's shopping strip showed people fleeing from flames moments after the pedestrian street, typically crowded with tourists and locals alike, was bombed. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that perpetrators would be punished. Istanbul's governor reported 53 people wounded from the “treacherous attack," Erdogan said.

In the past, Turkey's Supreme Council of Radio and Television restricted news outlets and social media users from spreading close-up images of blasts and the aftermath of explosions in reports, which the country's media watchdog has imposed again. Businesses were shuttered and the avenue closed down after the bombing, the Associated Press reported.

SUICIDE BOMBING:Suicide bomb in Istanbul kills 5, including 2 Americans

ANKARA ATTACK:Turkey bombs Syrian Kurds after Ankara attack

The blast will be investigated by five prosecutors, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Security and ambulances race to the scene after an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Nov. 13, 2022.
