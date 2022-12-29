Still-raging fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 11

This image made from video provided by Disaster Response Association Thailand shows a fire at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipet, Cambodia, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. A fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino has killed multiple people and injured dozens of others, police said Thursday, and neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border region.(Disaster Response Association Thailand via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SOPHENG CHEANG
·3 min read

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A massive fire raging more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino killed at least 11 people, injured 30 and apparently trapped others Thursday as neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border region.

Videos posted on social media showed people falling from a roof after they were trapped by the fire at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipet. Thailand’s public broadcaster Thai PBS reported dozens of Thais were trapped inside.

In a video posted by Cambodia's firefighting agency, onlookers could be heard shouting pleas to rescue people trapped on the roof of the hotel complex, which is more than a dozen stories tall at its highest point. The video showed at least one man falling as the flames reached the roof.

“Oh, please help rescue them. Pump water... pump water," shouted the onlookers.

The Department of Fire Prevention, Extinguishing and Rescue posted that calls from help were heard from the 13th, 14th and 15th floors at 4 a.m. and hands were seen waving from windows as well as a mobile phone's flashlight signaling from inside the complex.

The blaze that started around midnight Wednesday was still burning Thursday afternoon.

"The fire was massive, and was inside the casino, so it was difficult for our water cannons to reach it,” observed a firefighter on the video posted online by the fire department. He said that was the reason the fire continued burning around midday.

Banteay Meanchey province Governor Um Reatry told Cambodia's Fresh News website that 11 people had died. Maj. Gen. Sithi Loh, the provincial police chief, said earlier in the morning that the toll was 10 dead with 30 injured, some critically. The toll appeared likely to rise as authorities searched for victims and critically hurt people succumbed to their injuries.

Sithi Loh said 360 emergency personnel and 11 firetrucks were sent to the scene. He said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. The casino employed about 400 workers.

“Right now, we are trying to bring the dead bodies from the building down. I don’t think there will be any survivors because of very thick smoke. Even we all (the rescue staff) have to wear proper gear when we go inside the building, otherwise we cannot breathe at all,” said Montri Khaosa-ard, a staff member of Thailand Ruamkatanyu Foundation, a social welfare organization that sends volunteers to emergency scenes.

Thai PBS reported that 50 Thais, both staff and customers, had been trapped inside the casino complex. It reported that Cambodian authorities requested help to deal with the fire from Thailand, which sent five firetrucks and 10 rescue vans.

Poipet in western Cambodia is opposite the city of Aranyaprathet in more affluent Thailand, and there is busy cross-border trade and tourism.

Thai PBS cited reports that the Aranyaprathet Hospital’s emergency ward was full and other victims had to be sent to other hospitals.

Casinos are illegal in Thailand, but neighboring countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos host the lucrative industry. Cambodia has an especially active casino industry because the Southeast Asian country is also a popular tourist destination with convenient international connections.

The Great Diamond City casino is just a few meters (yards) from the border checkpoint with Thailand and popular with customers who make the four-hour drive from the Thai capital Bangkok.

___

Associated Press reporter Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul in Bangkok contributed to this report.

