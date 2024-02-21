Deadly fire in Denham Springs leaves community in disbelief

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Two mobile homes are up in flames on Burgess Road in Denham Springs.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 said the fire happened around midnight. Two mobile homes along with several vehicles went up into flames.

The fire killed two siblings who attended Walker Elementary, Nataly and Jason Romero Diaz.

Their father, Guillermo Romero Diaz was also killed.

One neighbor was shocked about this tragedy. Neighbors are praying for the victims and a prayer service was held in honor of the victims.

“Screaming, jumping and I cannot believe they are dead right now,” Yocel Estrada, neighbor said.

The community voiced their concerns.

“Flabbergasted, because I never seen that before in my life and basically, I was like just afraid,” Angel Gomez Santiago, the neighbor said.

Another neighbor said he was sleeping when the smoke woke him up.

“I was sleeping then my mom told me to call 911,” Manynor Estrada, neighbor said.

“I saw the house like caught on fire and the two houses and the cars, there was no firefighters near, because people were still calling them, and people was like screaming. My mom’s neighbor had to knock on everyone’s door to wake them up,” Santiago said.

Santiago shared what he believed happened on Monday. He thinks the fire started when Guillermo forgot to put out a campfire.

“Gas cans to start exploding and the cars caught on fire. The smoke inside made the kids to get lost and to die in there,” said Santiago.

Santiago said it was next to a generator which may have caused the explosion, but the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 department is still investigating the incident.

In the meantime, Walker Elementary said school counselors are available to help students and staff.

“School leaders are asking for the community’s prayers and support for the family and friends, for the Walker Elementary community and the greater Town of Walker community. All questions concerning the incident should be directed to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Livingston Parish Public Schools released.

