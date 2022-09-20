Deadly fire, standoff at Montlake-area home now homicide investigation

A deadly fire and standoff at a Montlake neighborhood home last Wednesday has turned into a homicide investigation.

A man and woman were found dead at a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East.

On Monday, the King County medical examiner released information about the woman who was found dead, saying 32-year-old Caitlin Savage was stabbed to death.

The man who was found dead was identified as 53-year-old Jason Fuentes. He died of smoke inhalation.

The incident started with a 911 call at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. During the call, 911 dispatchers heard a man yelling and a woman who was apparently in distress.

When officers knocked on the door of the home, the man inside told them he was armed and refused to come out. He also told officers a woman in the house was hurt.

When officers entered the house, the man barricaded himself inside a room and showed police he had a knife.

As smoke began to rise inside, police realized the home was on fire and turned the operation over to SWAT members.

Seattle SWAT officers equipped with oxygen tanks then entered the house to find the suspect and any possible victims. Outside, officers had guns drawn and pointed toward the house.

At some point during the response, the man tried to stab officers, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.

During the search, police found a man believed to be the suspect dead inside.

Firefighters later found Savage dead in the basement.

The four officers were treated at Harborview Medical Center for smoke inhalation.