Deadly flash floods swamp parts of Louisiana. Videos and images show the destruction

Relentless rain has triggered deadly flash flooding and a state of emergency across Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared the state of emergency Monday as rounds of intense rain, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes threatened the southwestern part of the state.

Significant flooding has been reported across Louisiana from Baton Rouge to Lake Charles. Photo and videos shared online showed local streets turned into rivers, forcing drivers to abandon their cars while others traveled by boat.

Edwards has urged caution and said now is the time for residents to be aware of the changing weather conditions.

“Water rescues and other emergency actions have been necessary this afternoon as heavy rainfall fell across Southwest Louisiana,” he said in a statement. “We are only a few weeks away from the start of hurricane season, but this threat is the latest in a string of recent weather threats that remind us of the importance of preparedness and staying informed.”

Officials said there have already been four weather-related deaths, and the National Weather Service in New Orleans confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Jefferson Parish.

️ Here are the rainfall readings we have received so far from yesterday & last nights rain event.



Highest measurement was 13.09" at Bayou Manchac. There may have been higher rain between Geismar & Gonzales. #LAwx #MSwx https://t.co/N92VW1VQDv pic.twitter.com/irefTl7cIF — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 18, 2021

Since Monday, parts of Louisiana have seen upward of 13 inches of rain in the past 24 hours — and forecasts show more is on the way with the risk of “excessive rainfall” through Thursday.

Story continues

“As the weather threat continues this week, I implore Louisianans to monitor their local weather forecasts and follow all instructions from local leaders,” Edwards said.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the southern Louisiana region through noon Wednesday, according to weather officials.

Photos and video depict the damage the heavy rain and floods have caused so far. Here are scenes from across the state:

Three people were rescued from this submerged car at Highland and Pecue near the Valhalla subdivision as flash flooding made it impossible to see the road last night. Stalled cars remain throughout the Baton Rouge area Tuesday. @wbrz #lawx pic.twitter.com/coJ942PqpO — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) May 18, 2021

The water is so high at the Acadian Thwy it’s almost touching the train tracks above it.



There are barriers and a truck staged here to keep drivers from driving through the water.



Please remain safe! #LAWx #BatonRouge pic.twitter.com/iarIdvkD3R — Jonah Gilmore (@JonahMGilmore) May 18, 2021

Just... wow. This is an apartment complex just off Airline Highway.



The picture speaks for itself. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/qlk1DuDktP — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) May 18, 2021

In an update, the National Weather Service in New Orleans said storms are expected to become more numerous Tuesday evening “with heavy rain possible.”

‘Officer’ enters home with gun, Louisiana cops say. It was fake — and so was her badge

Hard hat of missing Seacor Power crewmember washes up 600 miles away, officials say

Odor leads to gas cans stashed in hotel during fuel shortage, Louisiana officials say

Georgia singer ascends to the Top 3 on ‘American Idol’ with show-stopping performance