Ecuador: Deadly landslide after heaviest rainfall in almost 20 years

Emergency officials and local residents are now searching for survivors

A huge landslide triggered by the heaviest rainfall in Ecuador for almost 20 years has killed at least 11 people in the capital, Quito, officials say.

Mud and rocks were carried down the slopes of the Pichincha volcano, which overlooks the city, engulfing a recreation ground and eight houses, and sweeping away cars.

At least 32 people were injured.

Weather experts said the amount of rain that hit the mountain was almost 40 times as much as forecast.

"I saw how the current took a man and a child. It was horrible," local resident Belén Bermeo was quoted as saying by Ecuador's El Universo newspaper.

Local emergency services published a dramatic video showing the devastation caused by the flooding.

🚨Debido al aluvión en el sector de la Gasca, desde la Sala de Operaciones se coordinó el despacho de recursos de @BomberosQuito, @CruzPichincha, @Salud_CZ9, @PoliciaEcuador.

Personal de @AMT_Quito informa que existen vías cerradas. ⚠️

Al momento, se reportan 3 fallecidos. pic.twitter.com/TXiKO9HWl2 — ECU 911 Quito (@ECU911Quito) February 1, 2022

Several houses have been damaged in the area. Emergency officials and police are working at the scene.

Quito Mayor Santiago Guarderas said Monday's rainfall was "a record figure" not seen since 2003.

The authorities are also planning to deploy the army to help in a search and rescue operation, reports say.