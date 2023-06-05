Deadly Flooding Blocks Roadway in Haiti's Leogane
At least 15 people were killed and eight were missing amid flooding in Haiti as of June 4, Haiti’s Civil Protection agency confirmed.
One of the hardest hit areas was Leogane, a city west of Port-au-Prince, where local reports said at least eight people were killed and a hospital was flooded.
Video filmed by Bilal Al Habashi on June 3 shows floodwaters rushing along a roadway as people stand on either side.
“Many people they lost their houses, they lost their life. So, we cannot even cross [to] the other side,” Al Habashi says in the video. Credit: Bilal Al Habashi via Storyful