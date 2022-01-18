Deadly flooding grips Madagascar's capital

AccuWeather

Millions will be shivering from the Midwest to the Northeast this week as a storm system diving out of Canada helps introduce the longest stretch of cold air so far this winter. After a potent storm spread across the Plains and Midwest last week, leaving behind over a foot of snow in places like Des Moines, Iowa, a shot of cold air billowed into the Midwest early this week, but the effect of this chilly flow was set to be interrupted in the short term. After reaching only 37 degrees Fahrenheit M