It’s mighty tempting to treat Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as an aberration in Washington, someone so far out of the American political mainstream that she can and should be ignored. Greene, a Georgia Republican whose views are so fringe that GOP Leadership stripped her of her committee assignments just a month after she arrived in Congress this year, represents a not-insignificant slice of the current mood on the right. For a little more than an hour last night, Greene hopped on the line during a virtual town hall with constituents and fans to hurl some of her fringiest ideas, dog whistles and cherry-picked facts to her base.