Deadly floods hit southern India ahead of cyclone

STORY: A 4-year-old boy died in Tirupati district after a wall fell, according to the state disaster management authority in Andhra Pradesh, while eight people were killed in neighboring Tamil Nadu state, officials said.

Cyclone Michaung was expected to hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh state on Tuesday, the weather office said, gusting in with winds of up to 110 kph (70 mph).

Parts of the state are expected to be pelted with more than 200 mm (8 inches) of rain over the next 24 hours, the weather office said, and at least 8,000 people have been evacuated.