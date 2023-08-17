DEADLY FORCE: Cadillac police release officer's body camera video from fatal shooting

Aug. 17—More Coverage

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. THE VIDEO THAT ACCOMPANIES THIS STORY CONTAINS VIOLENT IMAGES AND GRAPHIC AND COARSE LANGUAGE. ALSO PLEASE NOTE THAT POLICE HAVE MODIFIED THIS VIDEO TO BLUR SOME DETAILS.

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Police Department released body camera footage from the officer who shot and killed 49-year-old Matthew Bigler of Cadillac on Saturday.

The link to the video was shared with local news media Wednesday afternoon by the department's Public Safety Office Manager Hope Thomson.

The video shows the Cadillac police officer as he responds to the emergency call of a man with a machete attempting to break and enter a house in the 500 block of Aldrich Street.

The officer's body camera footage starts at 9:23 p.m. Saturday as he's driving to the residence on Aldrich Street. The dispatcher tells him that the people who called 911 are inside the house, and that Bigler is trying to break into a neighbor's shed.

Once the officer arrives at the scene, the video shows him talking to a neighbor who says Bigler had just pushed in his air-conditioning unit, and he "could hear him banging on my house."

At that point, the officer approaches the residence next door, where a woman tells him that Bigler first charged at her when she got home from work, saying that he loved her but she needed to "get out of here."

The officer questions the woman and the neighbor to learn of a possible reason why Bigler would charge at people with a weapon. He also instructs the dispatcher to run Bigler's name through their criminal records search system before he makes initial contact with him.

Then he knocks on a door that appears to lead to a backyard and shouts Bigler's name. As he opens the door, the figure of a man can be seen in the yard holding a machete above a dog's neck. Then the situation escalates quickly.

The officer shouts, "Hey bud," to which Bigler looks up and replies with an expletive.

Bigler appears to be preparing to strike the dog with the machete. The officer yells, "Don't do that," then alerts central dispatch that the subject is armed and advises that he has his weapon drawn. At that moment, Bigler's attention is diverted to the officer and, wielding the machete, he charges at him.

The officer fires his gun three times and Bigler falls to the ground.

"Central, shots fired," the officer shouts, while Bigler screams in pain, yells an expletive and continues to scream as the officer calls for EMS personnel.

"Three shots fired and subject down," the officer reports, adding, "I need as many units as I can, I got the subject down now."

In the background, as the officer communicates with central dispatch, the video feed picks up muffled sounds and the cries of a woman saying, "No, no, no, no. Please save him."

State police have marked this video as "redacted," and Bigler's body is blurred.

The dispatcher radios the officer to confirm that EMS units are en route. One minute and 30 seconds elapse between when shots were first fired and the officer reports to dispatch that he is beginning lifesaving efforts.

"Come on buddy, stay with me here," the officer says as he administers CPR.

After approximately 54 seconds, the officer tells dispatch that Bigler still has a pulse.

The officer administers CPR for approximately 2 minutes and 33 seconds before making way for an EMS crew.

As he walks back toward a patrol vehicle, his body camera picks up footage of medics running toward the house with a stretcher.

Just before the camera turns off, the officer is told by another police officer at the scene to "just sit in your car, OK? We gotta get everything figured out."

The Michigan Department of Corrections' Offender Tracking Information System shows that Matthew Bigler was on probation for assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer on March 26 in Oceana County. He pleaded to that charge and was sentenced on July 17.

In addition, Bigler had a conviction in 2011 for third-degree fleeing from a police officer in Kent County; he also was charged with larceny from a person on Aug. 7, 1994, in Kent County and served 2 1/2 years in prison for that conviction.

The officer who shot Bigler has not been identified. He is on administrative leave, per department protocol.

Michigan State Police officials would not comment on their investigation into the shooting, citing its active status.

Thomson said no additional information would be released at this time.