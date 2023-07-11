Deadly force 'legally justified' in NC Highway Patrol trooper-involved shooting, DA says

A screen capture of NCSHP dashcam from 7:35 p.m. July 3 shows Wesley Taylor, 57, of Leicester, pointing a gun at Trooper Jeffrey L. Dunlap. After being shot in the chest, Dunlap returned fire, killing Taylor.

ASHEVILLE – District Attorney Todd Williams announced that the North Carolina Highway Patrol officer who returned fire and killed a motorist July 3 on Interstate 26 westbound near Asheville was "legally justified to use deadly force," according to a June 11 statement from Williams.

Williams said this conclusion was made after reviewing N.C. State Highway Patrol dashcam video of the incident. Wesley Scott Taylor, 57, of Leicester, shot Trooper Jeffery Dunlap in the chest at close range with a 44 Magnum semi-automatic pistol, according to the statement. Dunlap returned fire, and Taylor died at the scene.

A projectile was recovered from Trooper Dunlap's ballistic vest. Dunlap pulled over to help a stranded motorist July 3, 2023, on Interstate 26 westbound near Asheville, was shot and returned fire, killing the suspect, according to a news release from N.C. Department of Public Safety.

"Trooper Dunlap lawfully returned fire to defend himself from the use of deadly physical force per NCGS 15A-401(d)(2)(a)," Williams said in the statement. "Fortunately, the round fired by Taylor was stopped by Trooper Dunlap's ballistic vest. No criminal charges will be filed in this matter and the NC SBI may close this investigation. I informed Taylor’s family of this decision today. The DA's Office thanks all of our courageous law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line daily to ensure public safety.”

