Deadly Force: Man shot and killed during chase, struggle with Titusville police officer

State law enforcement agents are investigating a shooting involving a Titusville police officer who fatally shot a man during a struggle following a foot chase.

The officer was not hurt. It was the fourth deadly officer-involved shooting to take place in Brevard for the year.

The shooting happened at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the darkened yard of a home in the 1500 block of Gayle Avenue. Police were responding to a 911 call about a woman being beaten in the roadway by an unidentified man.

Titusville police guard the perimeter where an officer-related shooting took place Sunday evening.
Officers arrived within minutes and spotted the man. Titusville police reported that the man ran off, with the officer following. The pair ran across a nearby yard and began to struggle.

The officer then shot the man with his firearm.

The man, whose name and age was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officers quickly blocked off the nearby streets and lit the area up with lights as some bystanders began to gather.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents were called to the scene to investigate, which is standard for some law enforcement agencies. It was not immediately known if the man killed was armed. The officer, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave with pay.

State agents expect to review evidence gathered at the scene, any potential video, ballistics, the autopsy report on the man and will interview the officer. The case will then be turned over to the state attorney's office, and the state attorney will decide whether the officer's use of deadly force was warranted.

Earlier this month, a Melbourne police officer along with a Florida Institute of Technology security officer were involved in the shooting of an armed student. That case remains under investigation.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

A struggle between a fleeing man and a Titusville police officer leads to the use of deadly force, officials say

