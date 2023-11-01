USE OF DEADLY FORCE Police release video footage from fatal shooting

Oct. 31—NORWICH TOWNSHIP — Brandy May Neibert, 41, spent the last moments of her life crouched in the doorway of a camper surrounded by heavily armed officers in tactical gear.

Neibert was shot by Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Sgt. Sean Griffard after Sheriff Michael Shea said she lunged toward law enforcement officers with a knife in one hand and a pot lid in the other.

The police body-camera footage released by Shea Tuesday does not show Neibert lunging toward officers. It does show her crouched in a camper inside a pole barn surrounded by shouting law enforcement officers.

The Record-Eagle submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for body camera footage to Shea's office, the Grand Traverse and Missaukee county prosecutors' offices and the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office. Those requests were all denied.

What Shea released Tuesday was footage from one officer who was standing behind Griffard. The Record-Eagle has requested additional body camera footage if it exists.

The 3-minute-29-second video that was compiled by the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office then released to the news media by Shea includes more than 90 seconds of written narrative from a media release that Shea issued Tuesday morning. The remainder of the video footage was taken from the body camera worn by an unknown officer standing at the back of the scene.

The footage begins with sounds of tasers, pepper bullets and loud shouting filling the Neibert's pole barn in Missaukee County's Norwich Township.

"I don't know if I can hit that! Can you hit that with a pepper gun?" one deputy shouted.

"Tase her! Tase her!" another yelled.

"Put the knife down!" several officers shouted. "This is not working!"

Shea said the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Emergency Response Team was dispatched to Neibert's house on Oct. 5 after Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer asked for help arresting her.

Warrants issued for Neibert's arrest say she was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon against Missaukee Sheriff's Office deputies, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon against conservation officers, four counts of assaulting, resisting and obstructing police officers and one habitual offender charge. A conviction on those charges is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Michigan Department of Corrections' Offender Tracking Information System does not show that Neibert was ever incarcerated in a state prison. In the past, law enforcement officials said, she had threatened deputies when they tried to take her into custody.

"Deputies had attempted to arrest Neibert on multiple occasions over several days before, but were met with violent resistance on those attempts," a release from Shea's office said.

The release did not provide specifics as to the nature of the threats or acts of resistance officers faced from her.

When ERT officers arrived at the Norwich Township property, Shea said they tried to negotiate with Neibert, who was armed with a large kitchen knife and a cooking pot lid.

She did not surrender or drop the knife or the cooking pot lid during her interaction with officers.

After an initial round of negotiations, which were not shown in the body camera footage released to the public, law enforcement officers tried to take Neibert into custody by using tasers, pepper balls, tear gas and what Shea referred to as "impact compliance measures."

The sheriff said he was unable to define what those measures were, citing tactical reasons.

On the video, multiple officers continually shouted at Neibert to put the knife down. In response, she said three times, "I have a heart problem" after they told her they were going to tase her.

Moments before Griffard fired the fatal gunshot, Shea said that Neibert "aggressively advanced toward officers." This cannot be seen in the video that was released to the public. The officer then shot her in the chest using a sheriff's office duty-issued 9mm handgun. He fired the one bullet from behind a police riot shield.

After she was shot, Neibert is finally visible in the video. She appears to be crouched down in the door frame of her camper, wearing a baseball cap, a KN95 mask and a green jacket, still holding the knife and the cooking pot lid.

Officers continued to yell after she was shot. "Drop it!" they shouted.

Neibert, who was screaming, continued to hold the knife until ERT officers were able to knock both the knife and lid out of her hands and take her into custody.

The footage does not show the medical treatment that she received after being shot. Shea said medics on the ERT team began "immediate medical treatment" and called 911. Neibert died in an ambulance en route to a hospital.

Shea said Griffard shot Neibert to protect himself and other officers who were deploying less lethal options during the standoff. "I fully support the actions of my deputies," the sheriff said when he released the footage to local media outlets. "I am proud of how they handled it."

Both the Missaukee County and Grand Traverse County sheriff's offices requested that Michigan State Police conduct an independent investigation into the shooting immediately after it occurred.

Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten said the shooting was a justified use of force based on what's he's reviewed thus far.

Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said DenHouten received the final report Tuesday morning, almost a month after Neibert died.

Shea said Griffard, who had been on paid administrative leave, is back to full-duty status with the department.