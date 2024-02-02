Deadly gas explosion rips through Nairobi

STORY: The fire, in Nairobi's Embakasi neighbourhood, started just before midnight at a gas refilling company, whose building was badly damaged, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on social media platform X.

Reuters footage from the scene of the fire showed firefighters battling blazes in several areas, as one body covered with a blanket lay on the ground nearby. A local official said victims were being evacuated.

Boniface Sifuna suffered burns on his shoulder after a gas cylinder exploded while he was trying to escape. "The impact knocked me down and the flames engulfed me. I am lucky that I was strong enough to get away.”