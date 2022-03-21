Deadly gunfire Saturday in Fayetteville was among motorcycle gang members, police say

A deadly shooting Saturday night on Owen Drive erupted among members of four motorcycle clubs, police said Monday.

"The investigation has determined the shooting occurred during a confrontation between the Hells Angels, Red Devils, Infamous Ryders, and La Familia motorcycle gang organizations," according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

At least six people were shot about 9 p.m. Saturday in the Baymont Ramada parking lot. Three died from their injuries.

Killed were:

Keith Allen Dickey, 37, of Lumber Bridge.

William Franklin Davis Sr. 42, of Fayetteville.

Donald Dillenbeck, 49, of Vestal, New York.

Police said investigators are reviewing hundreds of hours of private security camera footage, license plate-reader data, and city owned cameras, for clues into the shooting.

They are also hoping witnesses or people who have knowledge of the shooting will come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Detective R. Vernon at 910-729-2525 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

