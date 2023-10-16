Deadly high-speed chase in DeKalb Co. raises questions on police protocols in heavy traffic

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is behind bars and an innocent bystander is dead after a high-speed chase in DeKalb County led to a crash at a busy intersection Saturday afternoon. Some residents are questioning the actions of the troopers involved in the chase.

"The lady, it didn’t end well for her … she’s dead, and it’s a sad situation," witness Dereck Muhammad told FOX 5.

Officials with the Georgia State Patrol said just after 2 p.m. troopers noticed a driver speeding through traffic in a gold Infiniti SUV without tags. They tried to stop him but he took off.

Authorities later learned the suspect was wanted out of Newton and Douglas counties for charges including fleeing, giving a false name and driving with a suspended license.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"The two state patrols was behind this tan truck. The guy who was driving, he ends up going through the light. He cuts through the gas station, jumps over the median, so he pretty much got away from the officers at that point," Muhammad recalled.

He told FOX 5 he thought the chase was over until he saw the troopers following the Infiniti back down Memorial Drive just moments later. That’s when the suspect ran the light and slammed into a woman driving a blue Honda Civic—killing her.

"I’m looking at the light, I’m like ‘This is not going to end well,’" he said. "She never saw it coming. That car just smacked her so hard."

Muhammad said in heavy traffic, he believes troopers should’ve taken different actions.

"When I first saw it, I’m thinking like why wouldn’t the officers just fall back? Because you’re putting a lot of people at risk. I know you want to catch this guy but at some point, you’re putting too many people at risk," he told FOX 5.

While authorities did eventually catch their suspect, Muhammad said he doesn’t believe it was worth an innocent life.

FOX 5 reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for comment. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Officials have not yet identified the victim in that crash, nor the suspect. They did confirm he was charged with fleeing, reckless driving, suspended driver’s license, DUI, obstruction and first degree vehicular homicide in this incident.