Deadly hit-and-run crash closes Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando

Time lapse of Interstate 81 at Exit 119 in Pennsylvania from about 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time. Schuykill County reported that at least five people have been killed following a massive pileup in eastern Pennsylvania. In addition, about 20 motorists were transported to area hospitals for injures, Schuylkill County authorities told PennLive. The crash occurred while white-out conditions were present from a snow squall on Monday morning. The pileup was first reported on the northbound lane of the