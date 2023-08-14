Deadly hit and run shuts down part of West Central Avenue in Mount Holly

Mount Holly Police confirmed a person was hit and killed Monday morning, forcing police to shut down part of West Central Avenue.

One woman who spoke with Channel 9′s Almiya White said she was driving to work when she saw a body in the left lane.

Other witnesses say people often drive above the speed limit around the curve where the body was found.

Mount Holly Police said the incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

“We are actively investigating this unfortunate incident and are appealing to the community for any information that could help us bring the responsible party to justice,” Chief Reagan stated. “Our officers and investigators are diligently working to piece together the details surrounding this hit and run.”

Mount Holly Police have shut down West Central Avenue from Kendrick to Hawthorne to conduct the investigation.

The victim’s name and identifying information have not been released yet.

The Mount Holly Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward. Individuals with information can contact the MHPD Non-Emergency Line at 704-827-4343.

This is a developing story;

