🌱 Deadly Interstate 635 Crash + Ukraine Benefit Concert

First, today's weather:

A few t-storms, some severe. High: 71 Low: 48.

Here are the top three stories today in Dallas:

A Sunday morning crash leaves two motorists dead. The accident occurred when one of the motorists was traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 635. The Mesquite Police Department responded to the accident that happened in Far East Dallas. The only motorist that has been identified is Halimatou Barry, 41-years-old. (The Dallas Morning News) Dallas' Charles Albert Edgette, 24-years-old, has been charged with murder. Edgette allegedly assaulted David Allegro, 57-years-old, before he was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue. Allegro died from his injuries two days after the assault in the 8100 block of Forest Hills Boulevard. (CBS Dallas) A full line-up of Dallas musicians gathered to support people in Ukraine. The event took place at Opening Bell Coffee in downtown Dallas. Fifteen percent of the sales at the coffee shop were donated towards the cause with event attendees donating at the door. (WFAA.com)

Today in Dallas:

Virtual: Stories with Ms. D At The Duncanville Public Library (12:00 AM)

The Dallas Police Department is asking the community to help solve a Mar. 13 homicide. Click for case details. (Facebook)

Dallas Fire-Rescue Crews responded to a structure fire at 2400 W Illinois Avenue. Click for instant updates. (Twitter)

The Dallas Public Works Department has several open positions. Click to apply online. (Twitter)

