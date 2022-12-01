Deadly landslide engulfs motorway in Brazil

An aerial view of a landslide on the BR-376 federal road after heavy rains in Guaratuba, in Parana state in Brazil

A landslide on a motorway in southern Brazil has killed at least two people and left dozens missing.

A torrent of mud fell on to the BR-376 highway in the state of Parana, hitting at least 16 vehicles, authorities said.

Rescue workers at the scene said bad weather and the remote location were complicating the search effort.

Local authorities told a news conference that between 30 and 50 people could be missing.

Emergency services have located six survivors, including the mayor of the coastal town of Guaratuba, Roberto Justus.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Justus said he was "alive by the grace of God", according to AFP news agency.

"It was horrible," he said. "The mountain just fell on top of us. It swept away every last car."

Aerial images released by emergency services show the damage caused by the landslide on Monday night which swept away a section of the highway and the vehicles on it.

There are concerns there could be further landslides with national weather service INMET issuing heavy rain warnings for multiple states in Brazil.