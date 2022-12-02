Deadly Lexington shooting stemmed from assault of a minor, investigation shows

A shooting that left 35-year-old Steven Mayes dead in Lexington earlier this year has been ruled justified after an investigation indicated that the shooting stemmed form an assault on a minor, according to court records.

A grand jury declined to indict Deymontez Jones, 20, on homicide-related charges after he shot and killed Mayes while Mayes was contributing to the assault of someone under 18, according to court documents reviewed by the Herald-Leader. Jones was indicted on a charge of second-degree wanton endangerment for firing the gun, court records show.

The shooting was tied to a domestic assault, according to the Fayette Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

Due to the alleged assault, 37-year-old Dekeisha Smith was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault (domestic violence). She allegedly beat a minor prior to the shooting, according to court documents.

Court documents say Smith admitted to assaulting the minor and witnesses saw Smith holding the minor on the ground while Mayes hit them with a handgun. Smith allegedly told Mayes to shoot the minor, according to court records.

“The continuing altercation occurred, which ultimately resulted in the shooting that led to Mr. Mayes being killed,” said Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird.

The shooting happened July 15 in the 1000 block of Accord Drive, according to police. CPR was administered to Mayes on the scene and he was transported to a local hospital. He died shortly after arriving.

After the shooting, Sgt. Guy Miller from the Lexington Police Department told the Herald-Leader that “all parties have been identified in the shooting,” but no charges had been filed at the time.

On Sept. 8, Smith was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond, according to court records. She posted bond and was released from jail four days later.

Smith pleaded not guilty in Fayette Circuit Court when she was arraigned Nov. 17, according to court documents.

Court records indicate Jones has not yet had a court appearance.

Jones’ charge of second-degree wanton endangerment is a class A misdemeanor, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 12 months if he’s convicted. Smith’s second-degree assault charge is a class C felony, which could result in a 5 to 10 year sentence if she’s convicted.

An open records request filed by the Herald-Leader to obtain additional investigation documents connected to the case was denied by Lexington police. Police said the cases were open court matters can documents related to the case can’t be released until the case is closed.