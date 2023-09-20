Deadly love triangle: Jury finds Mesa man guilty in 2021 double-homicide, sentencing Sept. 25

A Mesa man recently found guilty of a nearly two-year-old double homicide by a Maricopa County jury is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25.

Justin Peterson, 43, was found guilty in late August on two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the 2021 deaths of 54-year-old Shawn Conner and 39-year-old Ivana Liversedge after a physical altercation ensued between the victims, Peterson and his wife.

According to court documents, on Sept. 30, 2021, Peterson told Mesa police upon their arrival at the residence near South Signal Butte Road and East Southern Avenue that he had shot the pair due to them being armed and him "defending his wife."

Both Liversedge and Conner were pronounced dead at the scene by responding Mesa Fire and Medical units.

Documents state that Peterson, his wife and Liversedge had been involved in a "casual romantic relationship" prior to the parties involved having a falling out, resulting in Peterson trying to contact Liversedge the night of the murder to end communication.

Witness accounts as well as video surveillance from the incident added that Peterson had been yelling from across the street and acting belligerent throughout the altercation.

One witness stated that he saw Peterson's wife and Liversedge arguing in the street outside his home when the two began physically "pushing and pulling at one another."

According to court documents, Peterson's wife stated that she had gone out to confront Liversedge and was met by a revolver pointed at her. Peterson's wife said she was able to grab the revolver, which was then taken by Conner, leading to her and Liversedge physically engaging.

Peterson told his wife that the victims had threatened him with the revolver, documents state. As the altercation ensued, the witness said he could see Peterson walking toward the fight and saw a flash as Peterson fired multiple rounds.

The witness said once the gunfire stopped, he saw Peterson sprint back into his home.

Contrary to the claims of the victims possessing a gun, the witness who viewed the fight from his home said he could not see any weapons.

A second witness at the scene told investigators that after the shooting, he ran to the victims and saw a revolver lying on the ground next to Conner. The second witness said they picked up the gun and placed it in a bedroom of the dispatch location and "had no explanation" in relation to removing the gun from the scene.

A third and final witness confirmed to police that Liversedge in fact did have a revolver, but she didn't see her with it that night.

According to court documents, 33 fired cartridge cases were located on the scene with multiple strike marks found in the yard, sidewalk and street as well as hitting a vehicle, block wall and one house.

Per court documents, Peterson was detained and transported to the Mesa Main Station for questioning on Oct. 1, 2021. On Aug. 23, Peterson was found guilty by a jury on the two counts of second degree murder.

According to Court Officials, Peterson's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jury finds Mesa man guilty in 2021 double homicide