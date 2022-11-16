Deadly missile not 'an intentional attack on Poland,' Polish leader says: Ukraine live updates

There is no evidence a Russian-built missile that slammed into a Polish border town near Ukraine was an intentional attack on his country, Poland President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday.

The missile strike, which killed two people in a rural area, was most likely an accident, Duda said.

“Ukraine’s defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory,” Duda said. “There is nothing, absolutely nothing to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a meeting of the military alliance in Brussels, said the investigation was continuing but that "we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack."

The Russian Defense Ministry said photos of the wreckage released by Poland indicated the missile was from a Ukrainian S-300 missile defense system. Russia itself carried out massive missile strikes against Ukrainian cities Tuesday, knocking out power to millions of people.

"All the missiles launched hit their designated targets precisely," the Defense Ministry’s press service said in a statement.

Other developments Wednesday:

►French President Emmanuel Macron urged China to play a greater mediation role in efforts to end the war. He said he might meeting in Beijing next year with President Xi Jinping.

►German defense company Rheinmetall says it will supply 15 Leopard battle tanks to NATO ally Slovakia, which will be sending Soviet-era equipment of its own to Ukraine.

►Sweden said it would provide Ukraine with military aid worth $290 million and a humanitarian aid package worth $70 million.

