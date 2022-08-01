Deadly month of July ends for Muncie, Delaware County

MUNCIE, Ind. — It's not surprising that law enforcement officials in Delaware County were relieved to see July come to an end.

The month — and more specifically, the final 19 days of July — saw no fewer than seven homicides, all but one of them in Muncie. In all of 2021, Delaware County had a total of 11 homicides.

"Muncie has experienced some of the most tragic events imaginable in the past few weeks and these incidents have taken a toll on community members and first responders alike," Police Chief Nate Sloan said Monday.

"Delaware County has seen multiple violent and tragic crimes in the past few weeks," County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said. "My heart breaks for every victim and their families and friends."

Court documents released on Monday provided new details about to three of the July homicides, including the two that took place over the weekend.

Suspect in fatal stabbing

Myron Jamar Armstrong, a 28-year-old Muncie man arrested Sunday for murder, tried to persuade city police that TV celebrity Ryan Seacrest had "told him to stab his mother," according to an affidavit.

Armstrong also reported that he was God, and that he was "dead inside," the document said.

He was arrested after police were sent to his family's North Burns Street home at 9:13 a.m. Sunday, when his mother, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong, told 911 dispatchers that her son had stabbed her in the chest. She was later pronounced dead at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Myron Armstrong admitted to the stabbing, a police officer wrote, and also acknowledged "that it was not the right thing to do, but advised he was relieved it was over."

Surveillance video from Walmart shooting

A surveillance video allegedly shows Tyler C. Abrams, 32, of Muncie, approaching an Eaton man as he walked in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 4801 W. Clara Lane about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

When 34-year-old Samuel Gillum, pushing a cart and accompanied by his wife, reached his car, Abrams reportedly shot him in the head, then fled on foot.

The Eaton man was later pronounced dead at the Muncie hospital.

Less than 30 minutes after the shooting, Gillum was captured as he reportedly tried to hide near a home along Nebo Road, about a mile west of Walmart.

He was being held without bond in the Delaware County jail on Monday, preliminarily charged with murder, criminal recklessness and obstruction of justice.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said Sunday investigators had not found any apparent connection linking Abrams and Gillum.

Shooting at a cemetery

Witnesses said Alexander Thomas Eugene Geesy, an 18-year-old Anderson resident, fatally shot rural Daleville resident William Randall Coomer Jr. during a July 22 confrontation in a pioneer cemetery near Coomer's home.

Geesy and two co-defendants — his 22-year-old brother, Ryan Joseph Geesy, and Brandi Lynn Zirkle, 32, both of Anderson — were arrested by Delaware County sheriff's deputies on Friday.

Witnesses said Coomer confronted the occupants of two vehicles in the pioneer cemetery after they had, a few minutes earlier, cursed at and "flipped off" his wife as they drove past the Coomer home along Delaware County Road 500-W.

Coomer, a Marine and owner of a local tree-trimming service, reportedly exchanged angry words with and struck Ryan Geesy before Alexander Geesy pulled a handgun and ordered Coomer to the ground.

The rural Daleville man instead walked away, and the younger Geesy fired 3-4 gunshots. An autopsy indicated a bullet struck Coomer in the back and passed through his heart.

The Geesy brothers and Zirkle — whose three children apparently witnessed the deadly confrontation — reportedly fled to Tennessee in the wake of the shooting. They were arrested after surrendering at the Delaware County Justice Center on Friday.

Alexander Geesy is preliminarily charged with murder and obstruction of justice.

Predictable outcomes or unforeseeable and unpreventable?

Hoffman — who noted he could not discuss details of pending cases — recalled he and then-Prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold in 2016 predicted an increase in violent crime after Indiana legislators had reduced the penalties for several drug-dealing offenses.

"I felt then as I do now that reducing the penalties for drug dealing and removing minimum mandatory sentences was a huge mistake that has and will put people's lives in danger," the prosecutor said.

He also suggested that bail reform, granting early releases from prison to felons and ineffective handling of juvenile criminal cases, had contributed to an increase in violence in Indiana and nationwide.

Sloan said the city was "providing services" for first responders in need in the wake of the recent tragedies. One of the July cases saw three members of a Muncie family slain, and another involved the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old girl.

"While largely unforeseeable and unpreventable by law enforcement, these cases are nonetheless damaging to the community," the police chief said.

"The manpower and resources of the police department have been stretched to the limit. Muncie is resilient, but we need increased involvement from mental health service providers and those responsible for keeping criminals in custody after police and prosecutorial involvement."

