A deadly mosquito-borne illness kills a third of the people it infects, and it's spreading. Here's what we know about the states affected.

Eastern equine encephalitis is a mosquito-borne virus that causes a rare, potentially fatal disease and seems to be spreading across the US.

There have been 12 human cases of the virus and two deaths so far this season. It's also killed horses across the U.S. and been found in mosquitos in several states and in Canada.

Here's what we know about the places that have tested positive for EEE, and what you can do to stay safe.

At least a dozen cases of eastern equine encephalitis, a dangerous mosquito-borne illness, have been confirmed across the U.S. so far this season. Two people have died from the disease.

EEE, or "triple E," is a rare but life-threatening virus that can wreak havoc in livestock and cause permanent brain damage in people, resulting in seizures, mental impairment, and even personality changes in survivors of the disease.

EEE is incurable, but its symptoms can be successfully treated if it's caught before it spreads to the brain. About a third of patients with EEE die, either within weeks of getting this disease or years later as a result of ongoing physical and mental impairment.

Triple E is most often found in the northeastern United States in swampy, wooded areas from late spring to early fall. It can also be found in southern states into the winter months.

EEE infections this year are already beyond the typical five to 10 human cases per season. Here's what we know about the places that are affected, and how residents can stay safe.

Massachusetts has reported 10 human cases of EEE, and three people have died.

10 people in Massachusetts have been confirmed to have EEE this season.

The most recent cases are a 5-year-old girl from Sudbury, who is in critical condition, and a woman in her 60s from Northborough, Boston.com reported. A man in his 50s in Bristol County was also confirmed to have been infected, according to MassLive.

A person who was not identified because the third fatal case this season, according to Boston.com, confirmed Sept. 24.

A 78-year old man also died of the disease Sept. 19.

In late August, a 59-year-old woman died after contracting EEE, according to NBC 10. An autopsy is being performed to confirm the cause of death.

Other cases included two men over 60 years old and one man between 19 and 30. Another man, in his 70s, was diagnosed in early September, according to Boston 25 News.

The first case was confirmed in early August, which was also the first human case off EEE in Massachusetts since 2013, CNN reported.

Following the infections, a growing number of communities have been declared at risk: more than 36 communities in the state were deemed a critical EEE risk, at least 42 at high risk, and more than 70 at moderate risk, according to the state Department of Health as of Sept. 9.

Curfews have been implemented in the affected communities to reduce the spread of the disease, since mosquitos are most active from dusk to dawn.







At least seven people have been sickened in Michigan, and three have died.