Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in NE Houston

Meta is facing a major legal challenge and damages claim in Spain that argues the adtech giant's years of failing to have a valid legal basis for processing people's data for ads under European Union data protection rules also constitutes a competition breach for which they should be compensated financially. The litigants are seeking more than €550 million (~$600 million) for what they describe as Meta's "systematic and massive non-compliance" with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). "Meta has repeatedly failed to comply with [EU] data protection legislation, ignoring the regulatory requirement that citizens must consent to the use of their data for advertising profiling, as can be seen from the different resolutions of the European authorities competent in this matter," they write in a press release in Spanish [here translated into English using AI].