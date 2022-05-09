Deadly Nashville Interstate 440 shooting involved food truck following robbery

Natalie Neysa Alund, Nashville Tennessean
·2 min read

A deadly shooting along Interstate 440 started at a confrontation at a food truck in South Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported.

During confrontation at a food truck Friday outside a market on Benton Avenue near the city's fairgrounds, police said, three armed men robbed two food truck operators.

A food truck in Nashville.
A food truck in Nashville.

A 24-year-old man told police he was cooking in the food truck when he said the trio approached demanding money that he owed one of them, police said.

The man said said he and a friend gave the men the cash they had, but it wasn’t enough. One of the men took the keys to the 24-year-old man's Jeep. To get the keys back, the man and his friend agreed to drive to an ATM to get additional cash.

Police said the food truck operators headed to an ATM in the food truck while the man who took the keys followed in the Jeep. The 24-year-old man said the Jeep suddenly made a U-turn and drove away. The man's friend, who was driving the food truck, also made a U-turn and pursued the Jeep.

While on I-440, police said, the Jeep slowed and the passenger window came down. The 24-year-old man said he was in fear of being shot at, so he fired on the Jeep just near the Hillsboro Pike exit. The Jeep came to a stop.

The food truck kept traveling, as the man driving the food truck dialed 911.

The cooks returned to the scene and waited for officers to arrive, police reported.

The driver of the Jeep, believed to be a 27-year-old Nashville man, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. He carried no identification police said and was expected to be identified through fingerprints.

Police reported the food truck operators were cooperative with homicide detectives and gave detailed statements at police headquarters.

After consultation with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, police said, no charges had been filed as of Monday.

The shooting and robbery also remained under investigation.

Crime news: Man found fatally shot in Madison apartment complex parking lot

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville food truck involved in deadly interstate shooting

