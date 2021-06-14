Deadly officer-involved shooting reported in Pittsfield

Jun. 14—One man died during an officer-involved shooting in Pittsfield Monday, according to the state Attorney General's office.

The name is not being released until relatives are notified, a news release said. No officers or other individuals were physically harmed.

About 8:20 Monday morning, Pittsfield Police Department advised people to avoid the area of Lyford Hill and Leavitt Road by Route 28 for an "ongoing incident."

"At this time there is no threat to the general public," the department wrote.

This is a developing story. No further information was available as of 4 p.m. Monday.