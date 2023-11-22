Deadly pedestrian accident concerns.
The IIHS found that today's tall, boxy vehicles can pose a greater threat to pedestrians in an accident, noting that they can be up to 45 percent deadlier in some cases.
The Cowboys play the Commanders on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Cruise's co-founder and chief product officer Daniel Kan has resigned one day after the company’s CEO Kyle Vogt departed from his role.
The Sunbird app for Android, which allows interoperability between messaging platforms like iOS, has shut down for the time being after major privacy concerns came to light. This comes after Nothing’s chat platform, which was based on Sunbird, also shut down.
European Union antitrust regulators have carried out another series of raids on two online food delivery companies headquartered inside the bloc. The Commission hasn't named the companies involved but the move follows unannounced EU inspections back in July 2022 -- which were reported to have taken place at the offices of Spain's Glovo and German's Delivery Hero. The latest inspections are a continuation of that 2022 investigation, per the Commission, which said the scope of the probe has widened.
General Motors’ up-and-down 2023 rolls on with another big departure and setback.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, with hundreds taken hostage. The attack prompted a deadly response from the Israel Defense Forces, which has reportedly left more than 10,000 people dead in airstrikes and a land incursion. Shortly after the attack, the number of internet-connected honeypots in Israel — manufactured networks designed to lure hackers in — have risen dramatically, according to cybersecurity experts who monitor the internet.
Sergiño Dest pouted his way into one of the stupidest red cards in USMNT history.
The Sunday game topped 59 million concurrent viewers, shattering the 53 million milestone that was set just earlier this week. With no high-profile cricket game any time soon, Hotstar is likely to maintain the record for at least six months. As far as the concurrent viewers metric is concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, JioCinema (backed by Viacom18), which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.
Nothing announced on X that it's pulling the Nothing Chats beta from the Play Store as it works out bugs. Since its release, critics have voiced concerns over the risks that come with Sunbird's iMessage workaround, which Nothing Chats is based on.
The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates such accidents, found that in this scenario and many others like it, a technology that limits the speed of vehicles could have mitigated the scale of this tragedy. The driver, who was found to have cocaine and PCP in his system which impaired his decision-making, had a record for breaking the speed limit. The NTSB concluded that intelligent speed-assist technology (ISA) should be standard equipment in all new vehicles to prevent needless deaths.
Epic has introduced a feature called voice reporting for Fortnite that will allow players to submit 5-minute audio clips to moderators when reporting harmful online behavior. It'll automatically be applied for anyone under 18.
The highly anticipated summit between Presidents Biden and Xi did deliver some news but the status of Trump-era tariffs on a range of Chinese goods was largely avoided even with a key deadline looming in just six weeks.
Crude oil prices remained under pressure on Thursday as worries over bloated inventories, a bad technical setup, and demand fears weighed on investors.
In May this year, Alexis Hancock’s daughter got a children’s tablet for her birthday. “I looked at it kind of sideways because I've never heard of Dragon Touch,” Hancock told TechCrunch, referring to the tablet’s maker. As it turned out, Hancock, who works at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, had good reasons to be concerned.
Only 28% of Democrats say they don’t want someone to mount a primary challenge against the president.
The last time Xi Jinping held court with American executives on US soil, he came with the promise of opportunities. This time he faces a lot more skepticism.
“They’ve learned from [Donald] Trump,” one conservative commentator said of today’s Republican lawmakers.
The investigation remains ongoing and there was no update on Tuesday.
Stars can get themselves into hot water by taking sides on controversial issues, but fans' expectations can also mean that staying out of it may not be an option.