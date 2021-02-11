Deadly pileup involves dozens of vehicles on icy Texas highway

At least five people were killed in a massive pileup on an icy highway in Fort Worth, Texas. The police said at least 75 and possibly more than 100 vehicles were involved in the crash. Nancy Chen reports.

Video Transcript

NANCY CHEN: A walk past part of the crash on Interstate 35 near downtown Fort Worth shows the devastation. Vehicles piled on top of each other. A car sandwiched under a Coca-Cola delivery truck. And from above, there's a view of another section of the accident. Two tractor trailers that collided in a tangle of mangled metal underneath. Police say at least 75 and possibly more than 100 vehicles were involved in the crash.

- We are going vehicle by vehicle to make sure that anybody that is still trapped in any vehicles has been extricated if possible.

NANCY CHEN: The accident scene was about a mile long. It happened around 6 o'clock in the morning when the road was icy, making it difficult for rescuers to get there.

- Even for the first responders here walking is treacherous.

NANCY CHEN: 14 ambulances took at least three dozen injured drivers and passengers to local hospitals. Police also put some who weren't injured on a bus to avoid hypothermia in the cold conditions as they investigated.

- For many of us, this is a career event. You know, many of us have been in this profession for a very long time. We train for this type of a scenario, but you never really expect it to happen.

NANCY CHEN: Police set up a reunification site for families at a community center.

Nancy Chen, CBS News.