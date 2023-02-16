A deadly police shooting has a major Miami-Dade street closed for morning rush hour

A 15-square-block area of North Miami-Dade that includes Northwest 103rd Street is closed to traffic Thursday morning, Miami-Dade police say, after an overnight standoff with a man barricaded in a house ended with police shooting him dead.

While names have yet to be released, Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said the man was 22 years old. One officer fired his gun, Zabaleta said, and it’s unclear at this point whether or not the 22-year-old man fired his gun.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation into the shooting, as is standard in Miami-Dade police shootings.

That investigation will keep a five-block stretch of Northwest 103rd Street closed, from Northwest 12th Avenue to Northwest 17th Avenue, in both directions. The same avenues border the closure of Northwest 100th Street. Those avenues are closed from Northwest 100th Street to 103rd Street.

Zabaleta said a 10:30 Wednesday night 911 call from a house in the 1300 block of Northwest 102nd Street claimed a man inside was threatening his relatives with a gun. Arriving officers, Zabaleta said, found the man’s father and the brother outside and the man still inside with his gun. Soon after, Miami-Dade’s Special Response Team arrived with a negotiator.

After hours of negotiators’ unsuccessful attempts to talk to the man, Zabaleta said, police decided to go into the house around 3:30 a.m.

“There was a confrontation with an armed suspect and shots were fired,” Zabaleta said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.