Deadly protests continue in Peru demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte
Supporters of Peru's former president demand the dissolution of Congress and immediate elections as clashes between protesters and police turn deadly.
U.S. authorities handed over a key suspect in the 2014 disappearance of 43 college students to Mexico, after the man was caught trying to cross the border Dec. 20 without proper documents. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute identified the man only by his first name, but a federal agent later confirmed Thursday that he is Alejandro Tenescalco. Tenescalco was a police supervisor in the city of Iguala, where the students from a rural teachers college were abducted by municipal police.
Saweetie popped off 2023 with a performance at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live in Los Angeles.
In early 1964, Capitol Records were essentially playing catch-up on UK Beatles releases, leading to the cherry-picking and title change for the US 'Meet The Beatles' album.
Legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young died Thursday at 81.
"There were a few phrases that came up over and over again. ... Many just floated past me ... but others became lodged under my skin."
Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has knocked Prince William's popularity more than his own, a poll suggests.
The daughter of Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky showed off her stunning figure in a new photo.
Prince Harry explained that his brother Prince William said his kids are not the Duke of Sussex's 'responsibility,' but the Spare author still 'worries' about them.
Stringer/AFP via GettyKYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin was preparing for a fresh advance which could begin as soon as February. The assault would come from the north, over the Belarusian border, from the Ru
Model Christie Brinkley, 66, just flaunted her impressive abs in a new bikini Instagram photo. Here's exactly how she stays so fit and strong:
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
J.Lo wore a fully sheer naked dress with a giant yellow bow at the Shotgun Wedding premiere—check out all the pics.
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Forensic expert describes Paul Murdaugh's horrific wounds after his father, Alex Murdaugh, allegedly shot him to death in South Carolina, according to a new court filing.
The actor had been driving to the set of his show, "Call Me Kat."
Draymond Green is public enemy No. 1 when the Warriors come to Boston, but he might win some Celtics fans over with this wholesome moment with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce.
A polar bear on a rampage killed a woman and a boy in a remote area of Alaska, police have said.
Seniors' Social Security checks got a much-needed boost this month as the highly anticipated 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) finally went into effect. There's a little-known Social Security rule that hasn't changed in decades, and it's coming back to bite more and more seniors. The bulk of its funding comes from the Social Security payroll taxes that all workers pay.
Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott said the team spoke to the NFL league office about his process during field goal and extra point attempts.
Actress and 'The Wanderers' star Katie Holmes wore a see-through floral dress while attending New York Fashion Week in February 2018. See the look and read what fans said on Instagram.