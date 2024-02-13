Daily Briefing: A deadly rescue operation

A deadly air operation in Gaza was part of a high-stakes operation to rescue two Israeli hostages. Also in the news: How quickly the Supreme Court deals with Donald Trump’s appeal could determine if his trial will be completed before the November election. Americans in the Northeast are bracing for school closures and travel disruptions amid a coastal snowstorm.

I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author.

Here is the news to know Tuesday.

Two freed Israeli hostages 'back home'

Israeli security forces stormed an apartment in the heart of Rafah on Monday, freeing two hostages and killing their three guards in an operation that Gaza officials say claimed the lives of at least 67 Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is working on a deal between Israel and Hamas for a pause in fighting in Gaza for at least six weeks to allow the release of additional hostages still held captive by Hamas.

After a "sustained period of calm" in Gaza, "we could then take the time to build something more enduring," President Joe Biden said of the plan on Monday after a meeting at the White House with Jordanian King Abdullah II.

The triumph of the hostage rescue mission comes amid pain across Israel and Gaza. Israel says about 100 hostages still remain alive in Hamas captivity as rescuers in Gaza searched rubble early Tuesday for victims of the operation's airstrikes.

"Mistakes and missteps": Biden advisers apologized to Arab Americans in Michigan over its Gaza war response and for how it has talked publicly about Palestinians during the deadly conflict with Israel.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks alongside King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein after a meeting at the White House on February 12, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Suspect at large in New York City subway shooting

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station Monday afternoon, authorities said. Shots were fired during the evening commute at a subway station in the Bronx, near the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues, officials told USA TODAY. Five people – three males and two females ranging from 14 to 71 years old – were wounded and taken to hospitals. A 34-year-old man died from his injuries. Police said there is no ongoing threat, but the shooter remains at large.

More news to know now

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay criminal trial for immunity appeal

Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to continue to delay a criminal trial into whether he tried to overturn the 2020 election while he appeals a lower court's ruling that he's not immune from prosecution. Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith contends Trump’s actions were outside the bounds of official actions because they were for his personal political gain as he sought to illegally overturn the legitimate election results through fraud. Trump’s lawyers argued that starting the trial immediately would “radically disrupt” Trump’s ability to campaign against President Joe Biden, threatening the First Amendment rights of the tens of millions of American voters who are “entitled” to hear Trump’s campaign message, the lawyers said. Read more

A Georgia judge ruled evidence exists to possibly disqualify DA Fani Willis in a Trump election case.

Nor'easter, snow and storms forecast through Tuesday

The nation’s largest school system in New York City said it was switching classes to remote learning and closing its buildings for the day as a fast-moving storm is expected to hit parts of the Northeast. Boston, where the heaviest snow is expected, has closed schools on Tuesday. Areas across parts of the southern Appalachians and the southern mid-Atlantic faced a risk of excessive rainfall with a chance for local flash flooding as the system moves through. Some of the highest snowfall totals, 12 to 15 inches, were forecast for the northern New York City suburbs and southwestern Connecticut. Read more

Super Bowl 58 shatters all-time TV ratings record

The Chiefs and 49ers reached an estimated 123.4 million average viewers on CBS's broadcast of Super Bowl 58 on Sunday night, making the competition the most-watched television event in history. That shattered last year’s mark of 115.1 million for Kansas City’s last-play victory over Philadelphia and is a 7% increase. The record-setting audience on Paramount+ helped make the game the most-streamed Super Bowl ever. Sunday's viewership was also likely aided by the competitiveness of the game and the presence of household names, including Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, and maybe a certain popstar. Read more

The Chiefs celebrate their victory against the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

Photo of the day: Find Cillian Murphy in this photo

Yes, even famous actors still have to gather for awkward group photos with their colleagues. At the annual Oscars nominee luncheon on Monday, 179 of the 205 nominees celebrated their work before trophies are awarded next month. And a certain film-famous pup stole the event.

Nominees for the 96th Oscars were celebrated at a luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton. The 96th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 10, live on ABC.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

