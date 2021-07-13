Deadly riots and looting in South Africa after ex-president jailed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CBSNews
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Johannesburg — Rioting continued on Tuesday in South Africa, with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the military struggled to quell looting and violence following the arrest of a former president. As CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports, the violence was sparked by ex-President Jacob Zuma's arrest for contempt of court last week. It began in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, but over the weekend it morphed into opportunistic looting and riots, with protesters blocking roads and setting vehicles alight.

A South Africa Police Service (SAPS) officer aims his rifle at a in incoming minivan bringing it to a stop in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, July 12, 2021, during clashes with residents of the Wolhuter Men&#39;s Hostel amid widespread looting and riots in the region. / Credit: MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty
A South Africa Police Service (SAPS) officer aims his rifle at a in incoming minivan bringing it to a stop in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, July 12, 2021, during clashes with residents of the Wolhuter Men's Hostel amid widespread looting and riots in the region. / Credit: MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty

In KwaZulu-Natal's provincial capital of Pietermaritzburg, flames rose from the roof of a shopping center as hordes of people rushed in to loot it. Zuma was imprisoned on the orders of South Africa's constitutional court, which last month found him guilty of refusing to answer claims of corruption at a commission of inquiry. The 15-month jail sentence was hailed as a victory for the rule of law after Zuma repeatedly attacked the courts and even predicted a popular uprising against judges.

The former president denies all wrongdoing and appealed to the constitutional court for his sentence to be reviewed. Meanwhile, the violence following his arrest has exposed deep tensions with the ruling African National Congress party he used to lead.

Many of the deaths occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people looted food, electric appliances, liquor, and clothing from retail centers, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala told the press on Tuesday morning. "Yesterday's events brought a lot of sadness. The number of people who have died in KwaZulu-Natal alone stands at 26. Many of them died from being trampled on during a stampede while people were looting items," said Zikalala. In South Africa's most populous province of Gauteng, which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, at least six people had died, officials said early on Tuesday. But that was before another 10 bodies were discovered following looting in the Johannesburg township of Soweto. The deployment of 2,500 soldiers to support the South African police hadn't stopped the rampant looting on Tuesday, although arrests were being made at some areas in Johannesburg. What had been sporadic pro-Zuma violence spiraled into the current spree of criminal theft in poor, township areas of the two provinces. The lawlessness had not spread to South Africa's other nine provinces as of Tuesday. The Constitutional Court, the country's highest court, heard Zuma's application to have his sentence rescinded on Monday. Zuma's lawyer presented his arguments that the top court made errors when sentencing Zuma to prison. After 10 hours of testimony on Monday, the court judges said they would study the arguments and announce their decision at a later date.

Report: Top places to live in the U.S.

Alarming spike in eating disorders among adolescents

Biden: U.S. "stands firmly" with people of Cuba amid rare anti-government protests

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China hotel collapse: Eight dead and others still missing after building comes down in Suzhou

    More than 600 people and at least 120 vehicles have been mobilised for the search and rescue operation

  • South Africa deploys army to quell unrest linked to Zuma jailing

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa deployed soldiers on Monday to quell violence that erupted following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, after days of riots left at least six people dead. Police said disturbances had intensified as Zuma challenged his 15-month prison term in the country's top court. Smoke swirled from burning buildings as items from burgled shops lay strewn by the side of the road in Pietermaritzburg in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

  • U.S. consumer prices post largest gain in 13 years

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. With used cars and trucks accounting for more than one-third of the surge in prices reported by the Labor Department on Tuesday, economists continued to believe that higher inflation was transitory. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly stated similar views, noting that he expected supply chains to normalize and adapt.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Past Alcohol Abuse & the Dangers of Mommy Wine Culture

    Did you know that for the first time in history, women are drinking as much as men? That’s a tidbit that Jada Pinkett Smith shared on the latest broadcast of her Red Table Talk where she revealed her personal past with alcohol abuse, the increase in alcohol use in women (especially casual drinking since the […]

  • S.Africa faces fourth day of unrest after Zuma jailing

    Buildings were set on fire and properties looted in South Africa on Monday as unrest sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma last week continued for a fourth day.

  • After vaccination burnout, Delta variant spurs countries to speed up shots

    The daily pace of COVID vaccinations has increased in about a dozen countries due to the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant and governments expanding their vaccination drives, a data analysis by Reuters found. Israel's rate of vaccinations has seen a sharp pickup. The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Spain are all vaccinating at their fastest speed to date.

  • Death toll mounts in South Africa rioting after Zuma jailing

    The death toll from rioting in South Africa rose to 45 on Tuesday as police and the military tried to halt the unrest in poor areas of two provinces that began last week after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Many of the deaths in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people stole food, electric appliances, liquor and clothing from stores, officials said. Sporadic violence broke out after Zuma on Thursday began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

  • South Africa Zuma riots: Death toll mounts amid looting

    At least 30 people have died following days of unrest sparked by the jailing of a former president.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • A Capitol riot defendant who threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi said she didn't need an attorney because she was divinely immune from the court's laws

    In court filings, Pauline Bauer has insisted on representing herself and claimed to have special legal privileges as a "self-governed individual."

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Denver suspect: "A lot of guns" but no MLB All-Star Game plot

    Ricardo Rodriguez spoke to CBS Denver​ via a video feed at the jail where he is being held on a weapons charge.

  • Op-Ed: Homicide is on the rise again, but now we know how to stop it

    Homicide is rising in U.S. cities, but now we know how to stop it

  • 'You Just Feel Like Nothing': California to Pay Sterilization Victims

    Leonard Bisel was 15 when the state of California decided that he should not have children, threatening to lock him up and force him to do hard labor if he did not submit to sterilization. In the middle of his operation, recalled Bisel, now 88, he woke up. “It was really painful,” he said, “and the doctor told me to shut up.” Under the influence of a movement known as eugenics, whose supporters believed that those with physical disabilities, psychiatric disorders and other conditions were “genet

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • SC mayor indicted on two counts after alleged misuse of taxpayer money

    Monday’s indictment follows a year-long investigation by SLED into money that went missing after the town Christmas parade.